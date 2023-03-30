Verizon drives appx. $700 million in cost savings for Dept. of Health and Human Services over the life of the EIS contract

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Public Sector’s $2.5 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) task order to modernize data and voice technology across the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is already paying substantial dividends for the federal agency charged with enhancing the health and well-being of all Americans.



“HHS has set the bar for agency success as one of the first agencies to issue a task order through the EIS contract vehicle, while also making the fastest transition to the program. Now, its continued efficiency with EIS is a testament to its contracting capabilities,” GSA stated.

The 12-year contract with Verizon, awarded in August 2020, covers all 10 of the agency's operating components, and its Office of the Secretary. The EIS contract vehicle combined separate awards into a single, streamlined contract. The result is a solution that will save HHS an estimated $700 million over the life of the task order, resulting from scale and interactions between data and voice, HHS officials said.

“Large federal agencies faced unprecedented challenges as they transitioned their communications infrastructure contracts to the new EIS vehicle by the September 2022 deadline, especially when they had multiple, separate awards and/or contracts,” said Maggie Hallbach, Senior Vice President, Public Sector at Verizon. “Our Verizon Public Sector team has had an extraordinary opportunity to work with HHS to architect a single, streamlined EIS contract vehicle that is accelerating their transition to advanced networking technologies and unlocking new capabilities and opportunities.”

The combining of both voice and data technologies into a single EIS task order, awarded to Verizon by HHS, has also been credited by leaders in the federal government as a model for success that can be emulated by other federal entities participating in the EIS program.

