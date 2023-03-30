The Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.51% during 2023 - 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

Hyderabad, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “Biologics CDMO Market - (2023 – 2028),” the biologics CDMO market is expected to register a CAGR of 11.51%. Cancer therapies are among the primary drivers for a large portion of the growth in the biologics market. Even with the faster growth forecast, small molecules outweigh biologics regarding drug approvals. For instance, the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) approved 50 new drugs and biological products in 2021.



Even though volumes in large molecules tend to be smaller, the segment is growing faster. Absolute growth in the large molecules market, including originator biologics, biosimilars, and cell and gene therapies, is expected to propel the market to USD 133 billion by 2023. The market size for originator biologics is expected to reach USD 371 billion by 2023, according to Results Healthcare.

What are the major trends driving the growth of the Biologics (CDMO) Market?



Pressure to reduce supply chain length and improve lead-time efficiency is causing companies to take a variety of measures to meet demand, turning contract manufacturing into a major enabler in the supply chain to reduce execution speed.

Some of the major market trends shaping the biologics CDMO market according to our research experts are:

Often, contract manufacturing is followed by contract packaging for some pharmaceutical drugs.

As a result, pharmaceutical companies seek vendors who provide contract manufacturing and contract packaging, along with quality testing.

In addition, third-party logistic providers, like DHL, are extending their service capability to include contract packaging services.

CDMOs are gaining significant market traction through advanced technology and specialized expertise.

Keeping up with the latest technology trends is particularly important for niche CDMOs specializing in one compound or dosage form.

Biopharmaceutical CDMOs are most likely to succeed in a highly competitive industry.

They are willing to adopt cutting-edge technology and invest the necessary time and capital to build differentiated capabilities.

The best CDMOs will move quickly to increase capacity while remaining flexible and agile.

With the rising prevalence of infectious diseases and increased demand for novel therapies, pharma, and biotech companies requiring higher capital investments for advanced technologies are forming collaborations with CDMOs, further driving the market’s growth.

How is the growth being addressed?

According to a study by the IQVIA Institute for Human Data Science, global medicine spending will reach USD 1.8 trillion in 2026, including COVID-19 vaccines. In addition, the region also holds a prominent share of the CDMO market. According to Results Healthcare, the region accounts for about 37% of the CDMO market share, and it is expected to witness growth in mid-single-digit percentage points during the forecast period.

Emergent BioSolutions announced various CDMO deals with COVID-19 vaccine developers, including Vaxart, Novavax, J&J, and AstraZeneca. The company's experience in commercializing anti-infectious disease vaccines, including FDA-approved vaccines BioThrax (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed) and Vaxchora (Cholera Vaccine, Live, Oral), and its pandemic-ready manufacturing network are major factors in winning these deals for the COVID-19 vaccine.



The company's Bayview drug substance facility in Baltimore, Maryland, was designed and built in partnership with the US government to respond to the pandemic. The new Center for Innovation in Advanced Development and Manufacturing (CIADM) has single-use bioreactor systems of up to 4,000 L.

Who are the key players in the Biologics CDMO Market?

The biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market is highly concentrated, with close to half of the market being dominated by a few players.

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

Wuxi Biologics

Samsung Biologics

Lonza Group

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc.

Toyobo Co. Limited

Parexel International Corporation

Icon PLC

BINEX Co. Limited

JRS Pharma

Rentschler Biotechnologies

AGC Biologics

Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals (Novartis AG)

Catalent Inc.

AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

Recent developments in the Biologics CDMO Market:

In April 2022 - FUJIFILM Corporation announced that it completed the acquisition of a dedicated cell therapy manufacturing facility from Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

In March 2022 - Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB and Lonza announced that the companies signed a large-scale manufacturing agreement for the main drug intermediate to supply clinical material for its investigational drug candidate, Cantrixil.

In December 2021 - AstraZeneca and Samsung Biologics formed a strategic biopharmaceutical manufacturing partnership.

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/biologics-contract-development-and-manufacturing-organization-cdmo-market

About Mordor Intelligence:



Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.



Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you are:





Attachment