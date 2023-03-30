Voltus and NexRev Partner to Expand Access to Demand Response Programs in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ("Voltus"), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) technology platform, and the market leading cloud-based, IoT solutions provider reducing energy usage and minimizing waste and energy costs, NexRev LLC today announced a new partnership that will provide customers with an advanced and affordable solution to participate in demand response programs across the U.S.



Together, the companies will simplify the control of facility loads by enabling automated control to maximize and track the value of their demand response performance, and predict peak demand events, while contributing to electricity grid reliability and resilience. The collective solution allows customers with multiple locations to cut costs by reducing energy usage, and generate new, demand response driven revenue streams, all managed through a single, intuitive interface.

NexRev President and COO, Chris Haidet said, “Partnering with advanced intelligent DER solution providers like Voltus helps NexRev offer solutions to customers who are looking to automate their facilities while managing energy use and meet their ESG goals. With Voltus's expertise in demand response, we can provide an even more comprehensive Freedom service offering to our customers."

"Partnering with NexRev is a natural fit for Voltus," said Dana Guernsey, Voltus Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. "We share a common goal of helping businesses reduce their energy costs while also contributing to a more sustainable future. Our partnership with NexRev allows us to offer the full stack of energy market revenue opportunities, such as ancillary and energy markets programs, to commercial customers who have traditionally been limited to participating in only emergency capacity programs. By leveraging Voltus’s market-leading wholesale market integrations and NexRev’s building management solutions, we’re able to deliver more megawatts and more dollars to our joint customers.”

To learn more about the partnership and integration, contact info@voltus.co.

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER software technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting over 4 GW of distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

About NexRev

With nearly 30 years of energy management experience, NexRev has evolved from a consulting and systems integrator to an end-to-end managed service provider for energy and building management solutions. Today, NexRev is focused on delivering advanced capabilities at the device edge, empowering over a million IoT connected devices through automated cloud-based capabilities. Headquartered in Plano, TX with a team of 200 and a thriving R&D lab, all of NexRev’s products are proudly made in the U.S, with design and manufacturing originating in NexRev local facilities. Learn more about NexRev at https://www.nexrev.com/ or follow it on LinkedIn and Twitter .