Voltus and CenTrio Partner to Transform Urban District Energy Infrastructure into Grid Flexibility Resource

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. (Voltus), the leading virtual power plant (VPP) operator and distributed energy resource (DER) technology platform, today announced a strategic partnership with CenTrio Energy (CenTrio), a national district energy provider, to transform district energy infrastructure into revenue-generating grid flexibility resources. Voltus’s AI-powered platform will monetize CenTrio’s thermal energy storage systems and facility loads across multiple markets.

The partnership aligns with CenTrio’s ambitious Sustainable Infrastructure Plan and commitment to achieve net zero emissions across its entire portfolio by 2050. CenTrio’s Houston ice battery system – already part of North America’s largest portfolio of thermal storage assets – will now actively participate in grid-level decarbonization through Voltus’s Carbon Response program.

CenTrio operates district energy systems that deliver chilled water or steam to a combination of commercial, residential, hospitality, entertainment and mixed-use buildings through centralized plants. Some of the chilled water facilities are equipped with highly complex ice battery systems that freeze water during off-peak hours when electricity is less costly and grid demand is lower. During peak periods, the stored cooling is released, allowing CenTrio to reduce energy-intensive chiller operations when the grid is most constrained.

Voltus's AI-powered platform manages the complex coordination required to optimize these assets, continuously analyzing grid conditions, weather forecasts, and market signals to maximize both grid service revenue and customer cooling reliability. Through the Carbon Response program, Voltus dispatches flexible loads specifically during periods of high grid carbon intensity to accelerate decarbonization – going beyond traditional demand response to reduce load when the grid is dirtiest.

"CenTrio's ice battery technology represents the kind of flexible, sustainable infrastructure our grid needs," said Nathaniel Teichman, Senior Director of Partnerships at Voltus. "Our platform can intelligently coordinate these thermal storage assets to provide reliable grid services while maintaining essential cooling for CenTrio's customers. Through our Carbon Response program, we’re pioneering a new approach to decarbonization that maximizes emissions reductions as well as energy cost savings."

The partnership will initially focus on two key markets. In Houston, CenTrio’s Union Station Plant, which provides roughly 30,000 tons of peak cooling capacity with approximately 9,200 tons provided from ice storage and serves 42 buildings across 19 million square feet, will participate in Voltus’ Carbon Response program. In New Orleans, CenTrio’s back up power generators will participate in MISO's Load Modifying Resource (LMR) demand response program to provide traditional demand response while contributing to regional sustainability efforts.

"This partnership with Voltus advances our commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050" said Deena Morgan, Senior Vice President at CenTrio. "Through Carbon Response, we're not just providing reliable, efficient cooling – we're actively reducing grid carbon intensity and demonstrating how district energy infrastructure leads the decarbonization effort. This builds on our track record of sustainable innovation, from operating North America’s largest carbon free ice battery system in Chicago to our groundbreaking sewer-heat recovery projects in Denver."

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting distributed energy resources to electricity markets to deliver less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Voltus's commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

About CenTrio Energy

CenTrio Energy is a national district energy provider delivering sustainable and reliable heating, cooling, and power solutions through centralized plants and underground distribution infrastructure. With operations in Houston, New Orleans, Seattle, Chicago, Los Angeles, and other major cities, CenTrio serves over 370 customers representing more than 170 million square feet. The company’s mission is to build a more resilient energy future by partnering with clients in diverse industries to provide innovative and strategically resilient energy solutions. The CenTrio core values of Respect, Excellence, and Trust are woven into each valued partnership and project. Learn more at www.centrioenergy.com .

