EnsembleIQ Forms New U.S. Grocery & Convenience and Retail Technology Groups, and Elevates Senior Leaders, to Enhance Delivery of Insights and Connections Powering Business Growth

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality insights and connections provider EnsembleIQ today announced new U.S. Grocery and Convenience, and Retail Technology groups, expanding opportunities to power business growth across industries. EnsembleIQ also announced the elevation of senior strategy and audience development leaders.



EnsembleIQ’s new U.S. Grocery and Convenience Group, including Progressive Grocer , Convenience Store News and Store Brands , is headed by Senior Vice President and Group Publisher Paula Lashinsky. The new Retail Technology Group, including Retail Info Systems , Consumer Goods Technology , and Retail Leader , is headed by Vice President and Group Publisher Albert Guffanti.

“Uniting operations of these industry-leading brands will further enhance the quality and accessibility of their trusted business intelligence offerings,” said EnsembleIQ Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Litterick. “Our U.S. Grocery and Convenience, and Retail Technology groups can also now even more efficiently and effectively provide suppliers and service providers with creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences connecting them with our business-building communities across industry sectors.”

In addition, EnsembleIQ promoted Joe Territo to Chief Strategy Officer, developing and activating integrated content, communications and marketing strategies that leverage editorial insights to continue engaging decision makers in industries served by the company.

EnsembleIQ also promoted Julie Ball to Vice President, Audience Development, reporting to Chief Operating Officer Derek Estey. In this new role, Julie will apply her multifaceted skills in all areas of audience development, operations, and analytics to strategically lead the company’s audience team in leveraging analysis and insights to best serve the industries supported by EnsembleIQ.

The EnsembleIQ U.S. Grocery and Convenience Group delivers opportunities for professionals to learn and network through the Progressive Grocer, Convenience Store News and Store Brands websites, email newsletters, strategic print offerings, marketing services and educational events including: Convenience Foodservice Exchange , Progressive Grocer GenNext , Store Brands Industry Forums , Top Women in Convenience , Top Women in Grocery and Grocery Industry Week .

To learn how EnsembleIQ U.S. Grocery and Convenience solutions can solve challenges and fuel opportunities, contact Paula Lashinsky, Senior Vice President and Group Publisher, plashinsky@ensembleiq.com.

The EnsembleIQ Retail Technology Group offerings include the Retail Info Systems, Consumer Goods Technology and Retail Leader websites, email newsletters, marketing services and educational events: Analytics Unite , Consumer Goods Sales and Marketing Summit , League of Leaders , and a new Value Chain Technology event. Retail Leader also provides a premium subscription offering that gives professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends across retail channels. Subscribe here .

To learn how EnsembleIQ Retail Technology solutions can solve challenges and fuel opportunities, contact Albert Guffanti, Vice President and Group Publisher, aguffanti@ensembleiq.com.

The two groups have already launched a collaborative new 2023 event, GroceryTech , bringing together business and technology grocery executives on the journey to modernize infrastructure for innovation. The event takes place July 12-14 in Cincinnati. Register and learn about sponsorship opportunities here .

Stay connected with EnsembleIQ on LinkedIn , Facebook or Twitter .

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .

Media Contact

Joe Territo

Chief Strategy Officer

EnsembleIQ

jterrito@ensembleiq.com