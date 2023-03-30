BROAD ARROW GROUP ESTABLISHES EUROPEAN PRESENCE WITH ADDITION OF NOTED CAR SPECIALIST BASTIAN VOIGT

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Group (BAG), a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, today announced the addition of noted car specialist and industry veteran Bastian Voigt to the team, who will also serve as Director of Germany. Voigt, the well-regarded Senior Car Specialist based in Verl, Germany, will also be responsible for spearheading the company’s first foray into the European show scene with a debut stand at the upcoming Techno Classica Essen show from 12 - 16 April.

Kenneth Ahn, President, Broad Arrow Group & Hagerty Marketplace comments, “I am very excited to welcome Bastian Voigt to the Broad Arrow and Hagerty Marketplace team. Bastian is one of the top car specialists within our industry and his addition brings decades of global industry experience, strong client relationships built on trust, as well a keen understanding of the European market. I look forward to welcoming Bastian as an exceptionally talented specialist and our Director of Germany for Broad Arrow.”

Bastian Voigt, Senior Car Specialist and Director of Germany, on joining the Broad Arrow team: “I am thrilled to join the impressive roster of car specialists already assembled and look forward to expanding the Broad Arrow network throughout Germany and Europe in the months and years to come. I know my client base is both excited and ready to experience the full suite of offerings from Broad Arrow Group including auctions, collector car financing, and of course private sales.”

A lifelong enthusiast for all things motoring, Bastian attributes his current passion for collectible automobiles to an enthusiasm for the genre he has carried with him his entire life. Bastian approaches each and every deal with precision, passion, and a commitment to ensuring both buyer and seller are appropriately represented, delivering the best service possible for all parties. As a result, plenty of work, commitment, luck, and above all the support of his family and friends have enabled him to continue on this path successfully for many years. After more than eight years as an employee, he took the step toward self-employment in early 2017. Now, six years later, Bastian joins the Broad Arrow team, bringing with him an extensive book of business, a wealth of industry knowledge, and a passion for building the BAG organization in Continental Europe.

While his focus is on the top models of the major European sports car brands, over the years he has sold many of the most exciting cars in the world. From vintage Bentleys to classics such as the Mercedes-Benz 300 SL, BMW 507, Aston Martin DB5, and modern supercars like the Porsche 959S and a Ferrari Enzo. Bastian also has extensive experience with single-owner collections and estate settlement and is delighted to share his comprehensive experience with interested clients. Bastian is based in Verl (33415), Germany located close to Bielefeld, NRW, and travels extensively throughout Europe to visit with clients.

Techno Classica Essen will open to the public on 12 April and run through 16 April 2023. Broad Arrow Group will have approximately six collector cars on display and available for private purchase and those who have not yet met Bastian will have ample opportunity throughout the course of the show week. Should one wish to set an appointment in advance, Bastian can be contacted via email at bastian.voigt@broadarrowgroup.com or via his mobile at +49 151 263 78 269.

###

About Broad Arrow Group, a Hagerty Company

Broad Arrow Group, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is an advisor, market maker, and financier for car collectors with a commitment to integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group operates Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Collectors Garage and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Learn more at broadarrowgroup.com.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)





Based in Traverse City, Michigan, Hagerty's purpose is to save driving and car culture for future generations and its mission is to build a global business to fund that purpose. Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs as well as a specialty insurance provider focused on the automotive enthusiast market. Hagerty is home to Hagerty Marketplace, Hagerty Drivers Club®, Hagerty Drivers Club magazine, Hagerty Drivers Foundation, Hagerty DriveShare™, Hagerty Valuation Tools®, Hagerty Media, MotorsportReg, Hagerty Garage + Social®, The Amelia, the Detroit Concours d'Elegance, the Greenwich Concours d'Elegance, the California Mille, Motorlux, RADwood, Broad Arrow Group and more. For more information on Hagerty please visit www.hagerty.com , or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect our current intentions, expectations, or beliefs regarding the business. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and may be outside of our control. Some of the factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements include: (i) our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the subject of this press release; (ii) our ability to compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain members; and (iii) the other risks and uncertainties listed in our Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 24, 2022. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in our other press releases, reports and other filings with the SEC. Understanding the information contained in those filings is important in order to fully understand our reported financial results and our business outlook for future periods. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Attachments