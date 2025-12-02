RESPECTED PRIVATE COLLECTIONS LEAD EARLY HIGHLIGHTS FOR BROAD ARROW’S 2026 AMELIA AUCTION

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY) is delighted to announce two exciting private collections as early highlights for the company’s flagship Amelia Auction, set for March 6-7 at the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island in Florida. Celebrating its fourth year as the official auction house of the renowned Amelia Concours in 2026, Broad Arrow’s Amelia Auction will once again present approximately 150 exceptional collector cars across a two-day sale, offering everything from pre-war coachbuilt classics to motorsport icons, supercars, modern classics, and more.

A pair of well-respected private collections lead early highlights for the Amelia Auction; The Bill Spurling Collection and The Wellington Morton Collection. Each group of cars is offered entirely without reserve and from the care of true enthusiasts.

The Bill Spurling Collection

The Bill Spurling Collection comprises 14 exceptional pre- and post-war American classics offered without reserve. Bill Spurling was a longtime collector and successful entrepreneur from Evansville, Indiana. He loved American classics of all kinds, with a particular affinity for Cadillacs and LaSalles, as illustrated by the many fantastic examples on offer within the collection. The 14-car group is led by American pre-war power and styling at its finest; a 1935 Duesenberg Supercharged Model J LaGrande Dual-Cowl Phaeton (Estimate: $1,300,000 - $1,600,000, Offered Without Reserve). Mr. Spurling passionately pursued a supercharged Duesenberg Model J over his lifetime and acquired J-562 in his later years. This particular example was originally the company car of Duesenberg President Lucius B. Manning and later saw long-term ownership by noted collectors Hubert Fischer and Gerry Shaw. It is presented as originally built with new, award-winning LaGrande “Swept Panel” Dual-Cowl Phaeton coachwork in striking cobalt blue and khaki over a biscuit leather interior.

“I had the pleasure of helping Bill Spurling acquire quite a few cars over the last 25 years,” says Donnie Gould, Senior Car Specialist, Broad Arrow Auctions. “Bill always bought the best example available of any car he was looking for, and if he couldn’t, he’d purchase a highly original example and have it restored to be the very best of its kind. Not only was Bill a gentleman through and through, but the pedigree and quality of his cars truly speak for themselves. We’re honored to help his family pass Bill’s passion on to new enthusiastic caretakers at Amelia.”

Additional highlights from The Bill Spurling Collection include:

1931 Cadillac Series 452A V-16 Fleetwood Convertible Coupe (Estimate: $425,000 - $525,000, Offered Without Reserve) – This V-16 is one of a mere 94 Convertible Coupes completed in 1931 by Fleetwood’s original works in Pennsylvania, and one of just seven known to survive. It has been cherished and preserved by a documented chain of devoted Cadillac enthusiasts from new and is superbly presented, retaining its matching-numbers 452 cubic-inch V-16 engine. Restored in 2-19 by early Cadillac authority, Jim Pearson, the car was awarded Cadillac & LaSalle Club Senior status in 2022 and took Third in Class at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

This V-16 is one of a mere 94 Convertible Coupes completed in 1931 by Fleetwood’s original works in Pennsylvania, and one of just seven known to survive. It has been cherished and preserved by a documented chain of devoted Cadillac enthusiasts from new and is superbly presented, retaining its matching-numbers 452 cubic-inch V-16 engine. Restored in 2-19 by early Cadillac authority, Jim Pearson, the car was awarded Cadillac & LaSalle Club Senior status in 2022 and took Third in Class at the 2023 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. 1931 Cadillac Series 370A V-12 Fleetwood Five-Passenger Phaeton (Estimate: $200,000 - $250,000, Offered Without Reserve) – One of just 128 examples bodied in attractive Five-Passenger Phaeton coachwork by Fleetwood, this beautifully restored, AACA and CCCA National First Prize award-winning car was formerly part of the renowned Dr. Barbara Atwood Collection.

One of just 128 examples bodied in attractive Five-Passenger Phaeton coachwork by Fleetwood, this beautifully restored, AACA and CCCA National First Prize award-winning car was formerly part of the renowned Dr. Barbara Atwood Collection. 1934 LaSalle Series 50 Convertible Coupe (Estimate: $120,000 - $160,000, Offered Without Reserve) – Chassis number 21-5104 is a fantastic example of the car chosen as the official pace car for the 1934 Indianapolis 500. The Series 50 Convertible Coupe on offer retains its numbers-matching chassis, body, and engine today. The car was a Class Award laureate at the 2023 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance under Mr. Spurling’s ownership.

View all 14 cars offered from The Bill Spurling Collection at the Amelia Auction, entirely without reserve, at broadarrowauctions.com.

The Wellington Morton Collection

Broad Arrow is also proud to offer another distinguished private collection at the Amelia Auction. The Wellington Morton Collection features a diverse group of 14 European, British, and American collector cars offered entirely without reserve. Wellington Morton was a successful entrepreneur and a passionate, lifelong collector car enthusiast. Many of the vehicles on offer have spent decades in his care, and Broad Arrow is honored to help pass them along to their next caretaker in March. The collection is headlined by a 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing Coupe (Estimate: $1,400,000 - $1,800,000, Offered Without Reserve). This early production example of the iconic Gullwing retains its original, matching-numbers chassis, body, and engine and is presented in period-correct Silver over a striking Red leather interior, a beautiful example ready to be enjoyed in the world’s most acclaimed motoring events.

“Wellington Morton was a true steward of collector cars,” adds Gould. “He loved cars of all kinds, as reflected by the eclectic selection on offer, and he enjoyed both driving his cars and sharing them with fellow enthusiasts at hobby events including The Amelia, every year. Interested bidders can be sure the diverse cars set for the Amelia Auction are coming from a very good home.”

Additional highlights from The Wellington Morton Collection include:

1959 Ferrari 250 GT Pinin Farina Coupe Series I (Estimate: $350,000 - $450,000, Offered Without Reserve) – A desirable and beautifully presented Series I example with charming early styling details. Cherished by the Morton Collection since 2004, the 250 GT is offered fresh from service by Rosso Corsa in Jupiter, Florida.

A desirable and beautifully presented Series I example with charming early styling details. Cherished by the Morton Collection since 2004, the 250 GT is offered fresh from service by Rosso Corsa in Jupiter, Florida. 2005 Ford GT (Estimate: $350,000 - $450,000, Offered Without Reserve) - A stunning, single-owner example of the iconic supercar, finished in Centennial White with Sonic Blue racing stripes over an Ebony Block interior.

A stunning, single-owner example of the iconic supercar, finished in Centennial White with Sonic Blue racing stripes over an Ebony Block interior. 1967 BSA Lightning (Estimate: $15,000 - $25,000, Offered Without Reserve) – An exceptionally preserved and well-documented example, purchased new by Wellington Morton as he embarked on his business career and his collecting passion.

View all 14 cars offered from The Wellington Morton Collection at the Amelia Auction, entirely without reserve, at broadarrowauctions.com.

Consignments for the Amelia Auction are invited through mid-January 2026. Interested consignors are invited to connect with a Broad Arrow car specialist at broadarrowauctions.com or by contacting info@broadarrowauctions.com.

Editor’s Notes

Photo Caption/Credit – All images by Ryan Merrill/Courtesy of Broad Arrow Auctions.

About Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions, a Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) company, is a leading global collector car auction house. Founded in 2021 by highly experienced industry veterans, Broad Arrow offers exceptional quality cars to collectors and enthusiasts around the world. As the fastest growing auction house in its segment, Broad Arrow’s flagship annual events include The Monterey Jet Center Auction, in conjunction with Motorlux in California, The Amelia Auction, as the official auction of The Amelia (Concours d’Elegance) in Florida, and The Porsche Auction, in conjunction with Air | Water by Luftgekühlt in California. Broad Arrow expanded its global footprint in 2023, with renowned car specialists joining the team in the UK and Europe. Broad Arrow launched its first auction in Europe in May 2025 as the new official auction house of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in Italy in partnership with BMW AG. Broad Arrow expanded its global auction footprint with three new auctions in 2025 held in collaboration with Zoute Grand Prix, Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, and Auto Zürich. Learn more at broadarrowauctions.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand committed to saving driving and to fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the U.K. and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of over 875,000 who can’t get enough of cars. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements provided, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty’s future operating results and financial position, Hagerty’s business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty’s objectives for future operations. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “contemplate,” and similar expressions, and the negative of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty’s ability to: (i) compete effectively within our industry and attract and retain our insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club (“HDC”) subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with our insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages or other issues with our technology platforms or our use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of our membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products we offer; (vi) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business, including through any periods of recession, economic downturn or inflation; (vii) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, and (viii) comply with the numerous laws and regulations applicable to our business, including state, federal and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy, the internet, and accounting matters.

The forward-looking statements herein represent the judgment of Hagerty as of the date of this release and Hagerty disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise. This press release should be read in conjunction with the information included in Hagerty’s other press releases, reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty’s reported financial results and its business outlook for future periods.

Attachments