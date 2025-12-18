BROAD ARROW EXCEEDS $624 MILLION IN TOTAL TRANSACTIONS ACROSS AUCTIONS, PRIVATE SALES, AND FINANCING IN 2025

949 LOTS SOLD AT AUCTION FOR $257 MILLION IN TOTAL SALES WITH AN 88 PERCENT SELL-THROUGH RATE GLOBALLY

BROAD ARROW PRIVATE SALES CLOSES 190 TRANSACTIONS FOR MORE THAN $281 MILLION IN TRANSACTION VALUE

BROAD ARROW CAPITAL UNDERWRITES MORE THAN $85 MILLION IN NEW FINANCING TRANSACTIONS

Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Broad Arrow, a Hagerty company (NYSE: HGTY) is proud to release its complete results for 2025. The company, founded in 2021 by a team of seasoned industry veterans, helped clients buy, sell, and finance, more than $624 million in total transaction value across Auctions, Private Sales, and Capital in 2025. This represents 97 percent growth over 2024 results for the Broad Arrow team ($316 million total in 2024). View a recap of Broad Arrow’s record year here.

“2025 has been a tremendous year for the Broad Arrow team,” says Kenneth Ahn, President of Broad Arrow. “We are ever grateful to our rapidly growing number of global clients who have entrusted us to help them buy, sell, and finance the world’s most desirable collector cars this year, and I am proud of all that our dedicated team has accomplished.”

“We held our first-ever auction just three years ago at the Monterey Jet Center in August 2022, and to have successfully expanded into Europe and achieved a 97 percent year-over-year growth rate as one of the leading market makers in a highly competitive industry, demonstrates the trust we continue to build with car collectors and enthusiasts around the world. Beyond our auction business, the fastest growing auction house in its segment, our Private Sales business has built an outstanding reputation for connecting top collectors with highly significant cars, exceeding auction results for the very first time with over $281 million in transaction value this year—most likely the strongest private sales performance of any auction house globally. Auctions and Private Sales are complemented by Broad Arrow Capital’s financing capabilities, where we strategically leverage our balance sheet to help facilitate transactions for our clients. We look forward to building on this year’s momentum in 2026.”

Broad Arrow Auctions

Broad Arrow Auctions sold $257 million in total sales across eight live auctions—including three debut sales in Europe and one in the U.S. —and two online memorabilia auctions in 2025, significantly expanding the company’s calendar from four live events and three online sales the previous year. The team achieved an overall sell-through rate of 88 percent for 949 lots sold (642 cars, 307 memorabilia lots), setting no fewer than 11 world record auction prices along the way. Bidders came from 52 countries, with the number of registered bidders increasing significantly across recurring auction events and with more than 1,000 new registered bidders in Europe.

Broad Arrow Auctions kicked off 2025 with the standalone private collection sale of The Academy of Art University Collection in San Francisco, California last February. Over 100 desirable pre- and post-war classics were sold entirely without reserve to an enthusiastic response, totalling $14.5 million and signaling that passion and demand for classic era collector cars remains strong.

The calendar continued with the company’s third appearance as the official auction house of The Amelia Concours, achieving $61.7 million in sales with 88 percent of all lots sold amid a standing-room-only auction room and spirited bidding throughout the two-day sale in March. Strong attendance, increased bidder registration, and stand-out individual prices continued throughout the year at Broad Arrow’s U.S. auctions, including the return of the Porsche Air|Water Auction held in partnership with the creators of Luftgekühlt ($15.3 million), the flagship Monterey Jet Center Auction in conjunction with Hagerty’s Motorlux ($57.4 million), and the inaugural Las Vegas Auction, presented in partnership with Concours at Wynn Las Vegas ($13.7 million).

Most significantly, Broad Arrow Auctions expanded its calendar with its debut sale in Europe as the official auction of the revered Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, presented in partnership with BMW AG last May, before quickly adding two additional new European auctions later in the year. Demonstrating Broad Arrow’s commitment to the EMEA region, the vibrant two-day Villa d’Este sale delivered an atmosphere charged with excitement and achieved over €31.1 million ($35.3M USD) in total sales, with 78 percent of all lots sold. Building on this inaugural success in Europe, Broad Arrow formed two additional partnerships and launched debut auctions with Zoute Grand Prix Car Week for the Zoute Concours Auction in October, totalling €26.3 million ($30.5M USD) with 78 percent of lots sold, and with Auto Zürich for the Zürich Auction in November, another resounding success that generated CHF 22 million ($27.6M USD) in total sales with an 87 percent sell-through rate.

Broad Arrow’s top 10 auction sales of 2025 illustrate the diversity at the top end of the market— cemented sports and racing legends while supercars of the 1980s, 1990s, and today continue to climb. The list is led by a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione, chassis no. 1451 GT, arguably the most significant example in existence, which sold for $9,465,000 at Broad Arrow’s 2025 Amelia Auction. The top three is complemented by European sale headliners, including the 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa by Ansaloni, which sold for a record $8,552,198 at Broad Arrow’s inaugural Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este Auction, followed by the 1956 Jaguar D-Type, XKD 551, which brought $6,451,019 at the company’s inaugural Zürich Auction at the illustrious Dolder Grand Hotel in Switzerland.

BROAD ARROW TOP 10 AUCTION SALES OF 2025

1. 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione - $9,465,000 (Amelia)

2. 1948 Ferrari 166 Spyder Corsa by Ansaloni - $8,552,198 (Villa d'Este)

3. 1956 Jaguar D-Type - $6,451,018 (Zürich)

4. 2005 Maserati MC12 Stradale - $5,202,500 (Monterey Jet Center)

5. 1989 RUF CTR Yellowbird - $4,500,000 (Porsche Air|Water)

6. 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV - $4,460,000 (Amelia)

7. 1954 Jaguar D-Type "OKV 2" Works Competition - $4,295,000 (Amelia)

8. 1938 Talbot-Lago T150 C Lago Spéciale Teardrop Coupé - $4,088,333 (Villa d'Este)

9. 2018 Pagani Huayra Roadster - $3,415,000 (Amelia)

10. 1991 Ferrari F40 - Sold After Auction (Monterey Jet Center)

Broad Arrow Private Sales



Broad Arrow Private Sales, which provides expert advice to clients buying and selling collector cars outside the auction environment—often through discreet, unpublicized transactions—delivered a truly exceptional year in 2025, with total private sales transaction value surpassing auction totals for the first time. The team facilitated more than $281 million across 190 transactions, with an average transaction value of $1,478,947.

A variety of very special vehicles traded hands privately over the last year via the Broad Arrow team of car specialists, highlighted by such rarities as a highly original 1995 McLaren F1, one of just two examples of the ultimate modern collector car finished in striking Marlboro White and showing a mere 1,291 kilometers from new upon sale. Additional high points include the recent sale of a 2019 Ferrari FXX-K Evo, one of a mere 60 examples of the track-only, LaFerrari-based hypercar in ultimate Evoluzione specification and the most extreme V12 racing machine to emerge from Ferrari’s “XX Programme”. The Private Sales team also had the privilege of finding new homes for several sought-after examples from the Ferrari Icona series.

Further illustrating Broad Arrow’s continued leadership in the sale of exceptional Porsche and RUF models, the Private Sales team was also responsible for the sale of multiple examples of the lauded RUF CTR Anniversary model, a 1988 Porsche 959 SC Reimagined by Canepa, a 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach Martini, a 1987 Porsche 930 TAG Turbo "AP 85", several examples of the Carrera GT, and more. Learn more about buying and selling with Broad Arrow Privates Sales and view the team’s current inventory and list of significant sales at broadarrowprivatesales.com.

Broad Arrow Capital

One of Broad Arrow’s key differentiators is its financing capabilities. Broad Arrow Capital, which provides financing solutions secured by collector cars, assisted clients in financing a significant number of cars in the U.S., the U.K., and Europe, with approximately $85 million in new financing transactions in 2025. With a fast-growing loan book, Broad Arrow Capital continues to serve the needs of collectors worldwide. The Capital team has observed trends similar to those in the auction market, including a younger demographic among both borrowers and the cars they seek.

Looking Ahead

Broad Arrow continues to expand its auction calendar with two new sales slated for 2026. The Global Icons Online Auction series will kick off 2026 with three multi-location online sales—Global Icons: Europe Online, Global Icons: UK Online, and Global Icons: Memorabilia Online. Open for bidding from January 23 and closing on January 30 for cars and February 1 for memorabilia, the sales will feature cars and memorabilia considered iconic for their historical significance, contribution to car or pop culture, or importance to the DNA of their respective marque. Broad Arrow will host live preview events where collectors can gather to view a selection of the cars and lots on offer at locations throughout Europe and the U.K. Consignments are invited through early January.

First up on Broad Arrow’s North American auction calendar is the company’s flagship Amelia Auction on March 6-7. Celebrating its fourth year as the official auction house of The Amelia Concours, Broad Arrow’s Amelia Auction will once again present approximately 150 exceptional collector cars across a two-day sale, offering everything from pre-war coach-built classics to motorsport icons, supercars, modern classics, and more. Learn more about early highlights and consignment opportunities by contacting a Broad Arrow car specialist.

Learn more about Broad Arrow’s 2026 auction calendar, including consignment opportunities and cars on offer, at broadarrowauctions.com.

