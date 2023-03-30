Global Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market to 2027: Favourable Occupational Safety Regulations Drives Growth

Dublin, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global powered air-purifying respirator (PAPR) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.61% during the forecast period to reach US$1,308.036 million in 2027 from US$835.452 million in 2020.

Powered Air Purifying Respirators are a type of personal protective equipment used for protection in areas with contaminated air. A powered blower is used by this device in order to blow out the contaminated air through a HEPA filter, imperative for removing the contaminated particles and supplying clean air to the user.

The device is equipped with a facepiece, hood or helmet, breathing tube, canister, cartridge, filter, canister with filter or cartridge with filter, and a powered blower. The growth of the powered air purifying respirator (PARR) is expected to be driven by the emergence of various infectious biohazards.

Furthermore, the emergence of biological viruses such as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Zika along with the shift in the trend towards proactive measures in the pharmaceutical sector is expected to drive product demand.



Favourable government regulations such as the U.S. stringent regulatory norms regarding employee health and safety coupled with the increasing cases of industrial fatalities are anticipated to increase the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, the safety standards laid by regulatory agencies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the European Commission, are expected to fuel the growth of the PAPR industry over the forecast period.



Favourable Occupational Safety Regulations



The PAPR market is driven by mainly occupational safety laws. The demand for powered air purifying respirators is likely to grow due to few regulatory rules requiring organizations in ensuring worker safety in the industries. Companies are regarded to supply the PAPR to the employees who might be the ones exposed to safety and health concerns at work, as stated by the Personal Protective Equipment at Work Regulations.



Under Directive 89/686/EEC, the European Committee for Standardization (CEN) controls PPE standardization throughout Europe and this certain directive makes sure that the personal protective equipment market is efficient in meetings its standards of safety and quality for the establishment of safety requirements and the conditions necessary for its sale and the unrestricted movements it accounts for throughout the European market.

This directive is essential as it is applicable to any piece of equipment, appliance or even device intended to be held or worn by a person to secure them from health and safety risks.



Moreover, various governmental bodies are efficiently and actively working in worker health and safety laws and rules. The European Commission, acting through the European Agency for Safety and Health at Work (EU-OSHA), has passed the European Safety and Health Legislation, which aims to improve the safety of workers in the industry.

North America is anticipated to hold a significant amount of the market share

With the increase in the expansion of businesses such as gas and oil, chemicals and even manufacturing particularly in Canada, the North American market for PAPR is expected to hold a significant amount of market share. Employers in this region due to a few important regulations are forced to use respiratory protection equipment which is necessary for ensuring and securing the safety of their workers.

Along with this, failure of these regulations will further result in hefty penalties which are connected with non-compliance. Over the forecast period, safety regulations are regarded to be the main drivers for the North American PAPR market. This region is also diverting its attention to research and development activities, for instance, in February 2019, Bullard launched a new research and development centre in Lexington, Kentucky, in the United States. The creation of next-generation products for the company's clients will focus on this centre



Europe is anticipated to witness growth in the market for PAPR where strict workplace safety and health rules will boost the product demand in the European Union. With the rising concerns of mortality due to various respiratory diseases coupled with strict regulations and limitations will result in the growth of the Powered Air-Purifying Respirator (PAPR) market, especially in the mining, industrial and construction industries over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Facepiece Type

Full Facepiece

Half Mask Facepiece

Others

By Industrial Vertical

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Chemical

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Others

South America

Brazil

Others

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Others

Middle East and Africa

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Others

