US Capital Global Securities Launches £5 Million Convertible Note Offering for Award-Winning, DNA-Based Nutrition Company

San Francisco, California, USA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to £5 million in Nutri-Genetix Limited (“NGX” or the “Company”). Headquartered in Brighton, England, NGX is a biotechnology company that provides personalized meal-replacement supplements and nutrition shakes based on customers’ unique DNA characteristics.

Since its commercial launch in 2020, NGX has sold over 500,000 meals, tripled its average value from customers, and created significant partnerships within the industry. Capitalizing on its current traction, the Company intends to scale its operations in the UK while also launching in new markets, such as North America and the EU, and expanding its product lines.

US Capital is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its FINRA-member, SEC-registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

Jeremy Poland, CEO at NGX, said: “A person’s DNA can have a significant effect on how their body uses nutrients and has a direct association with how their nutrients are absorbed, transported, activated, and eliminated from the body. We created NGX to provide an alternative to the ‘one-size fits all’ products that are predominant in the nutrition space. Our financial objective for NGX is to achieve £100 million in revenue by 2030 and a strategic exit in that year at a valuation of £450 million.”

NGX has received six awards for nutrition innovation and excellence from publications such as Men’s Fitness, Women’s Health, Runner’s World, and The Independent newspaper. The Company was described as “truly a game changer” by Vogue and branded as “very investible” by Peter Jones of the TV investing show, Dragon’s Den, the UK equivalent of Shark Tank.

Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities, said: “We are extremely pleased to be assisting this highly innovative UK biotechnology firm. NGX is led by a strong, committed team of serial entrepreneurs with successful prior exits and experts in science, marketing, and nutrition. We believe the Company has the potential to disrupt several traditional, large, and high-growth markets that represent a combined $275 billion global opportunity. If you are interested in investing in NGX, the opportunity to participate in this £5 million convertible note offering is now open to eligible investors.”

About Nutri-Genetix Limited

Nutri-Genetix Limited (“NGX”) is a UK-based wellness and longevity firm that provides personalized meal-replacement supplements and nutrition shakes based on its customers’ unique DNA characteristics. Once a person’s genetic profile has been determined, their nutritional intake can be aligned with their genetic make-up to achieve their optimal physical and cognitive performance, at any age. All NGX products are made from naturally sourced, vegan-friendly ingredients and contain no artificial sweeteners, flavors, or coloring. They are free from soy, lactose, gluten, and GMO and are free from all known allergens. www.nutri-genetix.com

About US Capital Global

US Capital Global Securities LLC (“USCGS”) is the FINRA-member broker-dealer division of US Capital Global that acts as placement agent for growth-stage companies, projects, and investment funds. Since 1998, US Capital Global has been committed to providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors, using the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation. US Capital Global entities manage direct investment funds and provide wealth management and capital raise services. USCGS or its affiliates may provide advice to, be compensated by, may have other business relationships with, or may from time to time acquire, hold or sell a position in the securities of the issuers mentioned herein. Any such offer or solicitation shall be made only pursuant to the confidential private placement memorandum. View USCGS’ Form CRS at www.uscapglobalsecurities.com/crs.html.

To learn more about this investment opportunity, email Frank Villarreal, Senior Vice President, at fvillarreal@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-350-4092.

