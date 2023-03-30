HOPSCOTCH GROUPE : 2022 Annual results

French English

Press Release

Paris, March 30, 2023

Annuel Turnover section

HOPSCOTCH GROUPE

Record year in 2022

Current Operating Income: 34% growth

Net Income Group Share: 5.8 million euro

Dividends are back

HOPSCOTCH Groupe (Euronext FR0000065278), a communications consulting group and a major player in Digital, Public Relations, Influence and Events, today presented its turnover and gross margin, consolidated at 31 December 2022.

M€ 2022 2021 Turnover 246.809 153.679 Gross Margin (1) 86.148 66.993 Current Operating Income +9.042 +6.753 Operating Income +9.359 +8.783 Net Income Group Share +5.578 +3.995 Self-financing capacity (2) +10.224 +4.391

(1) Gross Margin is determined by revenue minus operational external purchases.

(2) Assimilated to EBITDA / after neutralization of the IFRS 16 effect

Strong rebound of operations

As previously communicated, the group's activity recorded a record level thanks to the continued rebound of events, but also thanks to continued growth in the Public Relations and digital businesses, as well as internationally with Sopexa. The integration in the second half of the year of the sports activities acquired and consolidated in the second half of the year is supporting growth with a gross margin of €2.2 million.

With operating conditions well under control, the group is once again knowing favorable margins: current operating income of 9.0 million euros for a gross margin of 86.1 million euros, i.e. nearly 11%. This performance is now organic, and should not be compared with the previous year, which still benefited from significant support measures and tax exemptions (more than €2 million).

After financial expenses and corporate taxes, consolidated net income reached €6.1 million, of which €5.6 million were attributable to the Group.

Solid financial structure

Cash flow, at €44 million at the end of the year, remained stable compared to last year. The positive cash flow from operations (€10.2 million) was used in particular for loan repayments (€4.2 million), payment of corporate income tax (€2.8 million) and an unfavorable change in working capital at the close (€3.0 million). Cash was also used to buy back treasury shares (€1.2 million).

Bank loans amounted to €27.8 million. The share of the EMP amounted to €19.1 million. The consolidated financial position net of debt amounted to €16.3 million, an improvement of €2,2 million compared to 2021.

With a largely positive financial net position and shareholders' equity of €28 million, a dividend of €0.50 per share will be proposed to the General Meeting, to be paid on Monday July 10, 2023.

2023 projections

With the dimension reached today, the ambition is to form the first worldwide communication consulting group, born and rase in Europe, able to compete in an innovative way with the biggest networks.

Already present in more than 30 countries of the world, and rich of as many different nationalities, Hopscotch is in discussions with Vero Group which operates the same businesses in 6 countries of South East Asia, and employs 200 people.

Hopscotch is also strengthening its position in sectorial verticals such as luxury, mobility, health, or food and lifestyle.

Thanks to its solid financial structure, the group will continue its strategy of external growth turned towards the international market, and towards the reinforcement in promising sectors such as tourism.

Finally, the group is constantly reinforcing its CSR conviction and knowledge: multi-labeled, including EcoVadis Platinum label (less than 1% of the companies evaluated), Hopscotch devotes increasing resources to develop its capacities in these fields.

HOPSCOTCH Groupe will publish its Q1 2023 revenues on May 4th, 2023, after the market close.

Shareholder contact

Pierre-Franck MOLEY – General Manager - Tel. (+33) 01 41 34 20 56 - pfmoley@hopscotchgroupe.com

Press contact

Anne Vernois – Senior Advisor - Tél. 06 20 60 20 83 – avernois-projets@hopscotchgroupe.com

About HOPSCOTCH

HOPSCOTCH is an international communications group founded in France, directed by its founders and its managers, all guided by a business vision carried forward by the complementarity of expertise. The credo of HOPSCOTCH? “Global PR”, created around a unique mix of digital, event management, influence, public relations and marketing services.

HOPSCOTCH brings together, at its Paris Hub, in Lyon, in Lille, in Marseille and internationally more than 800 expert collaborators in all the communication skills: influence, events, activation, digitalization, internal communications, public affairs, marketing services…

Convinced that the value of an enterprise or organization resides in the care given to its capital of human relations, HOPSCOTCH structures its expertise around its own brand “Hopscotch” (Events / PR / Travel / Décideurs / Congrès / Luxe / Sport), and specialized agencies: Alizeum, heaven, Human to Human, Le Public Système Cinéma, Le Public Système PR, Sagarmatha, Sopexa, Sport&Co and Uniteam.

HOPSCOTCH today has an integrated international network, with 35 offices spread over 5 continents, allowing a capacity for intervention anywhere in the world.

Quoted on Euronext Growth Paris (Code ISIN : ALHOP FR 00000 6527 8), in 2022 the group represents a turnover of €246.9 million and a gross margin of €86.1 million.

Follow us : www.hopscotchgroupe.com et sur LinkedIn / Twitter / Instagram @HOPSCOTCHgroupe

