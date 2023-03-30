New York, USA, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breath Analyzers Market to Upsurge at a Significant CAGR of ~12% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The breath analyzers market is expanding due to several factors, including the strict implementation of road safety laws around the world and the increasing adoption of breath analyzers in a variety of medical applications. Furthermore, rising alcohol and other drug consumption around the world, as well as a surge in the breath analyzers market for efficient and accurate detection devices, will drive the demand for breath analyzers.

DelveInsight’s Breath Analyzers Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading breath analyzers companies’ market shares, challenges, breath analyzers market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key breath analyzers companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Breath Analyzers Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global breath analyzers market during the forecast period.

Notable breath analyzers companies such as Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., Quest products Inc., Intoximeters, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., AK GlobalTech Corp., Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., Tanita., Lion Laboratories, Shenzhen Ztsense Hi-Tech Co., Ltd, PAS Systems International, Inc., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., BACtrack., Advanced Safety Devices, AlcoPro., Smart Start LLC, Andatech., C4 Development Ltd., Intelligent Fingerprinting Limited, and several others are currently operating in the breath analyzers market.

In January 2023, Opteev Technologies announced that its ViraWarn breath analyzer, which detects respiratory viruses, will make its debut at CES 2023.

In November 2022, Opteev Technologies, Inc. announced the development of ViraWarn, a low-cost breath analyzer that detects COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV in less than 60 seconds. The multiple-use, rechargeable device has been submitted to the FDA for approval as a new simple, and convenient way to self-test for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

In August 2022, Imspex Diagnostics secured the CE Mark for BreathSpec, an instrument that detects COVID-19 using breath testing and analysis.

In April 2022, the Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization Thursday for InspectIR Systems' "Covid-19 breathalyzer," the first government-approved device capable of detecting coronavirus infections in patients' breath.

Breath Analyzers Overview

The breath analyzer is a portable medical device that detects the presence of alcohol or drugs in the blood via the exhaled breath. The analyzer works by passing exhaled breath through a sulfuric acid and potassium dichromate solution. The solution changes color proportionately to the amount of alcohol in the air sample, depicting the blood alcohol content. It can also provide quick and accurate results, which are used to diagnose tuberculosis, asthma, and other respiratory diseases.





Breath Analyzers Market Insights

North America dominated the global breath analyzers market in 2021 and will continue to do so through the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as rising alcohol and other drug consumption in the region and stricter enforcement of road safety laws in response to an increase in the number of road accidents and drug abuse deaths, for breath analyzers will drive demand for breath analyzers in the North American breath analyzers market. In addition, an increase in product launches are also expected to boost the growth of the breath analyzers market in the North American region. For instance, in November 2022, Opteev Technologies, Inc. announced the development of ViraWarn, a low-cost breath analyzer that detects COVID-19, Influenza, and RSV in less than 60 seconds. The multiple-use, rechargeable device has been submitted to the FDA for approval as a new simple, and convenient way to self-test for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.

Breath Analyzers Market Dynamics

The increasing consumption of alcohol, and other drugs worldwide is a major driver for breath analyzers market growth. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of many respiratory disorders, such as asthma, COPD, COVID-19, and others, will drive up demand for breath analyzers, as these devices are also used to diagnose the aforementioned disorders. However, device accuracy concerns and the device’s susceptibility to external factors, such as temperature and others, can stymie the global breath analyzers market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic moderately impacted the breath analyzers market growth during the first few months due to lockdown impositions, border closures, and other factors causing disruption in the asthma spacers market’s manufacturing, supply, import, export, and other related activities. However, the breath analyzers market began to recover in the latter half of the pandemic due to the resumption of activities across industries, including the healthcare sector. Additionally, the breath analyzers market saw an increase in product demand as the number of cases of COVID-19 infection increased. The breath analyzers were used as a diagnostic tool for the COVID-19 infection, which increased their demand. Thus, the aforementioned factors increased demand for breath analyzers during the pandemic and are expected to do so again in the forecast period of 2022–2027.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Breath Analyzers Market CAGR ~12% Projected Breath Analyzers Market Size by 2027 USD 1.25 Billion Key Breath Analyzers Companies Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., Quest products Inc., Intoximeters, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corp., AK GlobalTech Corp., Bedfont® Scientific Ltd., Tanita., Lion Laboratories, Shenzhen Ztsense Hi-Tech Co., Ltd, PAS Systems International, Inc., Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., BACtrack., Advanced Safety Devices, AlcoPro., Smart Start LLC, Andatech., C4 Development Ltd., Intelligent Fingerprinting Limited, among others

Breath Analyzers Market Assessment

Breath Analyzers Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Type: Device And Consumables (Mouth Piece, Cables and Adapters, and Others) Market Segmentation By Technology: Fuel Cell Technology, Semiconductor Sensor, Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy, and Others Market Segmentation By Application: Alcohol Detection, Drug Abuse Detection, and Others Market Segmentation By End User: Law Enforcement Agencies, Hospitals, and Medical Applications Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

