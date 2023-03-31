Georgia Tech and GlobalFoundries to Collaborate on Joint Semiconductor Research and Workforce Development

ATLANTA and MALTA, N. Y., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Institute of Technology, one of the top public research universities in the U.S., and GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers, today announced a new partnership to expand collaboration on semiconductor research, education, talent, and workforce development.



By jointly creating and implementing new educational, engagement, and research opportunities for students and faculty, Georgia Tech and GF are advancing semiconductor innovation, while helping prepare and train a new generation of talented young people for careers in the semiconductor industry. The new partnership includes collaborating on proposals for support from the U.S. government through the CHIPS and Science Act funding.

“Semiconductor research is a top priority for Georgia Tech and the nation, as we develop innovative solutions that improve manufacturing and support our national and state economies,” said Chaouki Abdallah, executive vice president for Research at Georgia Tech. “Deepening our partnership with GlobalFoundries allows us to leverage our complementary technology and talent resources to benefit this vital industry, and to improve the human condition.”

"At GF, we recognize the tremendous potential of semiconductors to drive innovation, and ultimately enable the inventions and technologies that create meaningful societal change,” said Gregg Bartlett, chief technology officer of GF. “By partnering with top-tier universities like Georgia Tech on research and development, we can tap into a deep pool of academic talent and technical expertise and bring new ideas and insights to the forefront of our work. Through this collaboration, we aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in feature-rich semiconductor technology, as well as inspire students to pursue a career in the exciting field of chip design and manufacturing."

The strategic agreement outlines a framework of collaboration between GF and Georgia Tech to expand research and development opportunities on GF semiconductor technology, curriculum development, training programs, internships, and joint faculty/engineering exchanges. Additionally, the agreement calls for Georgia Tech and GF to partner on outreach to inspire interest in semiconductors and highlight career opportunities in microelectronics. GF and Georgia Tech will also explore programs to enhance diversity and inclusion within the semiconductor workforce.

For GF, the partnership with Georgia Tech will be overseen by GF Labs, which leads the company’s research and development efforts to advance GF’s differentiated technology portfolio in partnership with leading academic, government, and industry collaborators.

About Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its more than 46,000 students, representing 50 states and more than 150 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning. As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

