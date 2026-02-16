GlobalFoundries and Renesas Expand Partnership to Accelerate U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing

MALTA, N.Y. and TOKYO, Feb. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) and Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) (Renesas) today announced an expanded strategic collaboration through a multi‑billion-dollar manufacturing partnership that broadens Renesas' access to GF technologies including its differentiated technology platforms. This agreement reflects a shared commitment to secure, resilient supply chains and aligns with U.S. priorities to strengthen domestic semiconductor production for economic and national security.

As vehicles become more intelligent and electrified, and factories more automated, the chips inside them are doing far more than basic processing, they enable radar for advanced driver assistance, manage battery systems in electric vehicles and power for secure connectivity for industrial IoT. Reliable semiconductor supply is mission-critical for these applications, and GF’s globally distributed manufacturing footprint—spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia—provides customers with flexibility and supply assurance to meet these challenges.

Under this partnership, Renesas will gain further access to GF’s technology portfolio, including FDX™ (FD-SOI), BCD and feature-rich CMOS technologies with non-volatile memory features to support its SoCs, power devices and MCUs. Tape-outs under this expanded collaboration are on track to begin in mid-2026.

This expanded partnership, starting with manufacturing in the U.S. and extending to facilities across GF’s global footprint, including in Germany and Singapore, as well as through GF’s manufacturing partnership in China, will help Renesas address the growing demand and requirements of customers developing increasingly advanced systems and products. Renesas and GF are also considering the option of porting select GF process technologies into Renesas’ inhouse fabs in Japan to further enhance manufacturing resilience and support future capacity needs.

“This partnership strengthens a proven relationship and underscores GF’s role as a trusted partner for essential semiconductor technologies,” said Tim Breen, CEO of GlobalFoundries. “The automotive landscape is changing fast. Semiconductors are now the foundation of innovation, powering advanced driver assistance, battery management and secure connectivity. These systems demand performance and efficiency under extreme conditions, and GF’s differentiated platforms are built for that. We’re focused on delivering what matters most: reliable supply and the technologies that enable the vehicles of tomorrow.”

This initiative is part of a broader effort to onshore essential chip technologies and reinforce U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, while providing Renesas and its customers with secure, localized production options. With the expanded partnership with Renesas, GF now manufactures semiconductors used by the top three automotive MCU manufacturers globally.

“Access to a broader range of GF technologies gives us the flexibility and supply assurance our customers need,” said Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas. “This expanded partnership enables a stable, long-term supply of semiconductors while ensuring the highest quality and reliability for our products. These capabilities are essential as we deliver advanced solutions, with demand for electrification and connectivity — and the rapidly growing compute requirements driven by AI applications — accelerating worldwide.”

This expanded collaboration comes as the automotive industry accelerates toward software-defined vehicles, electrification and advanced safety systems—all of which depend on a secure and resilient semiconductor supply chain.

About GF

GlobalFoundries (GF) is a leading manufacturer of essential semiconductors the world relies on to live, work and connect. We innovate and partner with customers to deliver more power-efficient, high-performance products for the automotive, smart mobile devices, internet of things, communications infrastructure and other high-growth markets. With our global manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted and reliable source for customers around the world. Every day, our talented global team delivers results with an unwavering focus on security, longevity and sustainability. For more information, visit www.gf.com.

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) empowers a safer, smarter and more sustainable future where technology helps make our lives easier. A leading global provider of microcontrollers, Renesas combines our expertise in embedded processing, analog, power and connectivity to deliver complete semiconductor solutions. These Winning Combinations accelerate time to market for automotive, industrial, infrastructure and IoT applications, enabling billions of connected, intelligent devices that enhance the way people work and live. Learn more at renesas.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Instagram.

