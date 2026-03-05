GlobalFoundries Announces 2026 Investor Day

MALTA, N.Y., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ: GFS) today announced that it will host its Investor Day on Thursday, May 7, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET in New York City.

GlobalFoundries’ Investor Day will feature presentations from its leadership team regarding the company’s strategy, growth initiatives, and long-term outlook, followed by a Q&A session. A live video webcast and replay will be made available on GlobalFoundries’ Investor Relations website at https://investors.gf.com. Further details and webcast registration is available here.

About GF

