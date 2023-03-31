Global Healthcare CRM Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $28.8 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 12.91%

Dublin, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare CRM Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare CRM market size reached US$ 13.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 28.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.91% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Accenture Plc

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions Inc

Amdocs

Aspect Software Inc

International Business Machines Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Salesforce.com inc

SAP SE

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)

Healthcare customer relationship management (HCRM) refers to a specialized software-based solution designed for medical institutions to manage customer-related processes. It is usually deployed on cloud or on-premises in the form of operational, analytical and collaborative CRM.

It includes comprehensive patient management, dashboard and reporting, caregiver management and communication tools. HCRM records the patient's information, such as medical history, visits, prescriptions and medical bills, into a holistic profile and is also used for scheduling and tracking medical appointments.

It aids in maintaining an updated database about the patients with valuable insights and offer quality support to the customers. As a result, they are widely used across hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers.



Significant growth in the healthcare industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for effective solutions to improve patient's treatment and healthcare experience is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and cloud-computing solutions with the HCRM platforms, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These solutions provide high-quality virtual care, home care and remote disease monitoring services to the patient through chatbots and real-time interactions.

These tools also assist in minimizing the human effort that results in enhanced cost efficiency, minimal risk of errors and optimized communications. Other factors, including rising healthcare expenditures of the masses, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global healthcare CRM market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global healthcare CRM market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global healthcare CRM market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare CRM market?

5. What is the breakup of the global healthcare CRM market based on the product?

6. What is the breakup of the global healthcare CRM market based on the application?

7. What is the breakup of the global healthcare CRM market based on technology?

8. What is the breakup of the global healthcare CRM market based on the end use?

9. What are the key regions in the global healthcare CRM market?

10. Who are the key players/companies in the global healthcare CRM market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Healthcare CRM Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Individual

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Referral

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Individual and Referral

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Community Outreach

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Case Coordination

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Case Management

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Relationship Management

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Cloud-based

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Mobile

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Social

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Collaborative

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Predictive

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by End Use

9.1 Payers

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Providers

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Life Science Companies

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5w14w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.