|Aspo Plc
|Announcement 31.3.2023
|Aspo Plc: Share Repurchase 31.3.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|31.3.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ASPO
|Amount
|1,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|8.5800
|EUR
|Total cost
|8,580.00
|EUR
|Aspo Plc now holds a total of 22 394 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 31.3.2023
|On behalf of Aspo Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|Further information, please contact:
|Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com
|www.aspo.com
