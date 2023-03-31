English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MARCH 27 TO MARCH 31, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 27 to March 31, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 27/03/2023 FR0010451203 35 500 20,8646 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 28/03/2023 FR0010451203 34 000 20,8488 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/03/2023 FR0010451203 27 660 21,3559 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/03/2023 FR0010451203 22 750 21,7925 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/03/2023 FR0010451203 30 250 21,8984 XPAR TOTAL 150 160 21,3004

The detailed reporting is available:

