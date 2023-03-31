DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES FROM MARCH 27 TO MARCH 31, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM MARCH 27 TO MARCH 31, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from March 27 to March 31, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6227/03/2023FR001045120335 500 20,8646XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6228/03/2023FR001045120334 000 20,8488XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/03/2023FR001045120327 660 21,3559XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/03/2023FR001045120322 750 21,7925XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/03/2023FR001045120330 250 21,8984XPAR
       
       
   TOTAL150 160 21,3004 

