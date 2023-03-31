Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

MONTREAL, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($326.1) million or ($130.98) per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $733.0 million or $289.32 per share for the year 2021.
Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|(in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
|For the years ended
|December 31, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|Net income (loss) attributable to
common shareholders
|$(326.1
|)
|$733.0
|Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to common shareholders
|$(130.98
|)
|$289.32