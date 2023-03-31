Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022

| Source: Senvest Capital Inc. Senvest Capital Inc.

Montreal, Quebec, CANADA

MONTREAL, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of ($326.1) million or ($130.98) per share for the year ended December 31, 2022. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $733.0 million or $289.32 per share for the year 2021.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
 For the years ended
   
 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 
   
Net income (loss) attributable to
common shareholders		$(326.1)$733.0
   
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
attributable to common shareholders		$(130.98)$289.32


