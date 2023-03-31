Goodness Growth Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

– 2022 revenue of $74.6 million increased 37.1% YOY and 57.8% excluding discontinued operations –



– Q4 revenue of $19.0 million increased 39.4% YoY and 55.8% excluding discontinued operations –

– Company amends credit facility with Green Ivy to remove amortization schedule and extend maturity date –

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. ("Goodness Growth" or the "Company") (CSE: GDNS; OTCQX: GDNSF), a cannabis company committed to providing safe access, quality products and great value to its customers, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Key financial results are presented below in summary form with supporting commentary and discussion from management of certain key operating metrics which the Company uses to judge its operating performance. The Company’s audited financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, will be filed on Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com later today. All currency figures referenced in this press are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Summary of Key Financial Metrics Three Months Ended Year Ended US $ in millions December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance GAAP Revenue $19.0 $13.7 39.4% $74.6 $54.4 37.1% Revenue (excluding discontinued operations) $19.0 $12.2 55.8% $72.3 $45.8 57.8% GAAP Gross Profit $8.5 $2.2 286.4% $30.9 $19.8 56.1% Gross Profit Margin 44.7% 15.8% 2,890 bps

41.4% 36.4% 500 bps SG&A Expenses $7.4 $9.2 -19.6% $33.8 $33.7 0.3% SG&A Expenses (% of Sales) 38.9% 67.2% -2,830 bps

45.3% 61.9% -1,660 bps EBITDA $0.8 ($6.2) NM ($10.0) ($15.1) NM EBITDA Margin 4.4% (45.3%) 4,970 bps

(13.3%) (27.8%) 1,450 bps Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $2.5 ($4.4) NM $4.1 ($9.1) NM Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP) 13.1% (32.4%) 4,550 bps

5.5% (16.6%) 2,210 bps

Management Commentary

Interim Chief Executive Officer Josh Rosen commented, “Our fourth quarter results reflected revenue growth in each of our markets, as well as continued improvements in margin performance which was amplified by removal of the negative performance drag we experienced last year in our former Arizona cultivation facility. In building on the improved financial performance, I see numerous opportunities for us to drive meaningfully better operational efficiencies and quality. This room for improvement, coupled with what we anticipate will be meaningful state-regulatory catalysts provides us a strong growth trajectory. My mandates from the Board include augmenting our operational capabilities to better capitalize on our market opportunities and managing our balance sheet and liquidity to support our long-term success.”



Mr. Rosen continued, “Over the past several months we’ve taken considerable measures to improve the strength of our business, including reorganizing our management team with a decentralized approach to our state-based markets and the infusion of new battle-tested talent and resources. I’m particularly pleased with how recently-promoted Amber Shimpa has risen to the occasion in helping drive the change management as our President and CEO of Vireo of Minnesota. As we enter 2023, we are focused on executing against a few key strategic priorities to strengthen our balance sheet and improve our operating and cash flow performance. The amendment to our senior secured debt was an important first step in addressing the most acute aspect of our balance sheet: extending the near-term maturity. And we're close to finalizing terms with a separate affiliate of Chicago Atlantic for an additional $10 million in capital as the second step.”

Core Market KPIs1 Three Months Ended Year Ended US $ in millions December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Variance 2022 2021 Variance Total Harvest Pounds (Biomass) 7,023 5,458 28.7% 27,750 15,891 % "A" Flower2 17% 19% -200 bps 17% 19% -216 bps Total Retail Revenue $15.2 $9.8 55.5% $56.1 $36.6 53.2% Same Store Sales Growth - - 49.1% - - 44.4% Number of Stores in SSS Calculation 13 - - 12 - - Total Wholesale Revenue $2.8 $1.4 91.7% $10.1 $6.2 63.8%

1 Core Markets refer to the Company's operations in Maryland, Minnesota, and New York.

2 "A Flower" refers to produced biomass which meets the Company's highest internal standards for flower quality, size, and appearance.



Mr. Rosen concluded, “In an effort to align our communications with our internal priorities, we plan to provide additional disclosures surrounding the performance of our business in our core markets moving forward. We believe additional transparency surrounding our operations with key performance indicators will enable investors to better evaluate our performance, both good and bad. We intend to focus future discussions around relevant drivers of cash flow and operating performance rather than Adjusted EBITDA, although we have provided that legacy metric with today’s results for consistency with previous disclosures. Our strong year over year same-store sales growth in retail was supported by regulatory catalysts, in particular, the addition of flower in Minnesota in April 2022, which drove overall market growth. I’d also highlight that we’re putting meaningful emphasis on more efficiently producing greater amounts of quality or what we refer to as “A” Flower as a core driver of improvement over the coming several quarters.”



Credit Facility and Corporate Governance Updates

The Company also announced today in a separate news release that it has executed a fifth amendment to its Green Ivy credit facility, in addition to several corporate governance updates. The amended credit facility reduces cash outlays through the removal of a required amortization schedule and extends the maturity date on the credit facility loans to April 30, 2024, with opportunities for performance-based extensions through January 31, 2026. The Company will issue up to 15,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares to the lenders in consideration for the credit facility amendments. In addition, the Company is in advanced discussions with another affiliate of Chicago Atlantic to finalize a U.S. $10.0 million secured convertible loan financing.

Other Events

On October 13, 2022, Goodness Growth received a notice (the “Notice”) of purported termination of the agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) with Verano Holdings Corp. (“Verano”) pursuant to which Verano had agreed to purchase all of the Company’s stock, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The Notice asserted certain breaches of the Arrangement Agreement, including claims the Company’s public filings and communications with respect to its business and ongoing operations were misleading and that the Company breached its representations to Verano under the Arrangement Agreement. Verano also claimed, as a result of such breaches, it is entitled to payment of the $14,875,000 termination fee and its transaction expenses of up to $3,000,000. Goodness Growth denies all of Verano’s allegations and affirmatively states that it has complied with its obligations under the Arrangement Agreement in all material respects at all times. Goodness Growth believes that Verano had no factual or legal basis to justify or support its purported grounds for termination of the Arrangement Agreement.

On October 21, 2022, Goodness Growth commenced an action in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against Verano arising out of what Goodness Growth believes was the wrongful repudiation by Verano of the Arrangement Agreement. The Company is seeking damages, costs and interest, based on Verano's breach of contract and of its duty of good faith and honest performance. Due to uncertainties inherent in litigation, it is not possible for Goodness Growth to predict the timing or final outcome of the legal proceedings against Verano or to determine the amount of damages, if any, that may be awarded.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2022, total current assets were $46.7 million, including cash on hand of $15.1 million. Total current liabilities were $29.7 million.

Following the issuance of 15,000,000 Subordinate Voting Shares to the lenders in connection with the fifth amendment to the Company’s credit facility, and the conversion of the Company’s former Super Voting Shares to Subordinate Shares, the Company will have a total of 128,126,330 equity shares issued and outstanding on an as-converted basis, 178,921,494 shares outstanding on an as-converted, fully diluted basis, and 131,348,007 fully-diluted shares on the treasury method basis.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. is a cannabis company whose mission is to provide safe access, quality products and value to its customers while supporting its local communities through active participation and restorative justice programs. The Company is evolving with the industry and is in the midst of a transformation to being significantly more customer-centric across its operations, which include cultivation, manufacturing, wholesale and retail business lines. Today, the Company is licensed to grow, process, and/or distribute cannabis in five markets and operates 18 dispensaries in four states. For more information about Goodness Growth Holdings, please visit www.goodnessgrowth.com.

Additional Information

Additional information relating to the Company’s full year 2022 results will be available on EDGAR and SEDAR later today. Goodness Growth management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, less certain non-cash equity compensation expense, one-time transactions, and other non-recurring non-cash items) in circumstances which it believes provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business. These measures do not have any standardized meaning and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. During fiscal year 2022, Goodness Growth management discussed and provided reconciliations of quarterly EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to directly comparable GAAP financial measures. As a result, references and reconciliations to these measures have been provided in this press release. However, management does not undertake any responsibility to provide similar disclosures in future periods. Please see the Supplemental Information and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this news release for more detailed information regarding non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "should," "believe," "estimate," "would," "looking forward," "may," "continue," "expect," "expected," "will," "believe," "subject to," and "pending," variations of such words and phrases, or any verbs in the future tense. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward-looking information includes both known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this press release. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks as set out herein and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission. Our actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations and, as a result, our revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and cash on hand may differ materially from the values provided in this press release.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the timing of adult-use legislation in markets where the Company currently operates; current and future market conditions, including the market price of the subordinate voting shares of the Company; risks related to epidemics and pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic; federal, state, local, and foreign government laws, rules, and regulations, including federal and state laws and regulations in the United States relating to cannabis operations in the United States and any changes to such laws or regulations; operational, regulatory and other risks; execution of business strategy; management of growth; difficulties inherent in forecasting future events; conflicts of interest; risks inherent in an agricultural business; risks inherent in a manufacturing business; liquidity and the ability of the Company to raise additional financing to continue as a going concern; the timing of adult-use sales in New York, Maryland and, potentially, Minnesota; the Company's ability to meet the demand for flower in Minnesota; risk of failure in from the lawsuit with Verano and the cost of that litigation; our ability to dispose of our assets held for sale at an acceptable price or at all; and risk factors set out in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which will be available on or before March 31, 2023, on EDGAR with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Supplemental Information

The financial information reported in this news release is based on audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2022. All financial information contained in this news release is qualified in its entirety with reference to such financial statements. To the extent that the financial information contained in this news release is inconsistent with the information contained in the Company’s audited financial statements, the financial information contained in this news release shall be deemed to be modified or superseded by the Company’s audited financial statements. The making of a modifying or superseding statement shall not be deemed an admission for any purposes that the modified or superseded statement, when made, constituted a misrepresentation for purposes of applicable securities laws.







GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 15,149,333 $ 15,155,279 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $480,979 and $572,080, respectively 4,286,072 4,502,469 Inventory 20,508,023 20,422,061 Prepayments and other current assets 2,544,532 1,560,113 Assets Held for Sale 4,240,781 — Total current assets 46,728,741 41,639,922 Property and equipment, net 89,606,932 99,488,559 Operating lease, right-of-use asset 6,110,787 8,510,499 Notes receivable, long-term 3,750,000 3,750,000 Intangible assets, net 8,776,946 10,184,289 Goodwill 183,836 183,836 Deposits 2,312,161 1,718,206 Deferred tax assets 1,687,000 1,495,000 Total assets $ 159,156,403 $ 166,970,311 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued liabilities $ 14,928,780 $ 14,805,473 Long-Term debt, current portion 11,780,000 — Right of use liability 1,680,294 1,600,931 Liabilities held for sale 1,319,847 — Total current liabilities 29,708,921 16,406,404 Right-of-use liability 79,757,994 80,228,097 Long-Term debt 46,248,604 27,329,907 Total liabilities $ 155,715,519 $ 123,964,408 Stockholders’ equity Subordinate Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 86,721,030 shares issued and outstanding) — — Multiple Voting Shares ($- par value, unlimited shares authorized; 348,642 shares issued and outstanding) — — Super Voting Shares ($- par value; unlimited shares authorized; 65,411 shares issued and outstanding, respectively) — — Additional Paid in Capital 181,321,847 178,429,422 Accumulated deficit (177,880,963 ) (135,423,519 ) Total stockholders' equity $ 3,440,884 $ 43,005,903 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 159,156,403 $ 166,970,311





GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 19,043,046 $ 13,655,947 $ 74,625,867 $ 54,446,168 Cost of sales Product costs 9,891,449 9,323,900 39,423,918 32,006,403 Inventory valuation adjustments 636,000 2,177,080 4,293,788 2,641,080 Gross profit 8,515,597 2,154,967 30,908,161 19,798,685 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 7,430,550 9,213,920 33,823,686 33,655,780 Stock-based compensation expenses 57,603 892,821 2,694,197 5,182,641 Depreciation 165,913 108,706 653,077 624,613 Amortization 159,766 197,888 676,566 817,215 Total operating expenses 7,813,832 10,413,335 37,847,526 40,280,249 Gain (loss) from operations 701,765 (8,258,368 ) (6,939,365 ) (20,481,564 ) Other income (expense): Impairment of long-lived assets (1,119,583 ) (5,169,951 ) (8,596,201 ) (5,169,951 ) Gain on disposal of assets 157,169 6,465,932 322,181 6,903,039 Interest expenses, net (7,120,667 ) (4,538,313 ) (22,593,552 ) (10,575,370 ) Other income (expenses) 45,518 (278,260 ) 1,242,493 (244,629 ) Other income (expenses), net (8,037,563 ) (3,520,592 ) (29,625,079 ) (9,086,911 ) Loss before income taxes (7,335,798 ) (11,778,960 ) (36,564,444 ) (29,568,475 ) Current income tax expenses (1,955,000 ) (2,310,000 ) (6,085,000 ) (5,460,000 ) Deferred income tax recoveries (3,993,000 ) 1,158,000 192,000 1,338,000 Net loss and comprehensive loss (13,283,798 ) (12,930,960 ) (42,457,444 ) (33,690,475 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted average shares used in computation of net loss per share - basic & diluted 128,126,330 127,107,285 128,126,330 123,814,521





GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (42,457,444 ) $ (33,690,475 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Inventory valuation adjustments 4,293,788 2,641,080 Depreciation 653,077 624,613 Depreciation capitalized into inventory 2,682,818 2,404,711 Non-cash operating lease expense 934,443 1,005,754 Amortization of intangible assets 676,566 817,215 Stock-based payments 2,885,223 5,182,641 Interest Expense 4,935,616 2,687,693 Impairment of long-lived assets 8,596,201 5,169,951 Deferred income tax (192,000 ) (1,338,000 ) Accretion 3,979,503 1,932,316 Gain on Sale of Property and Equipment (173,938 ) — Gain on disposal of AZ Dispensary — (6,465,932 ) Gain on disposal of OMS — (437,107 ) Gain on disposal of royalty asset (168,359 ) — Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable 227,747 (3,488,926 ) Prepaid expenses (984,419 ) 8,996 Inventory (3,992,663 ) (10,347,840 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 30,576 2,651,270 Change in assets and liabilities held for sale — 124,843 Net cash used in operating activities $ (18,073,265 ) $ (30,517,197 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: PP&E Additions $ (5,561,663 ) $ (18,043,946 ) Proceeds from sale of AZ Dispensary net of cash — 15,125,010 Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 395,458 — Proceeds from sale of royalty asset 236,635 — Acquisition of Charm City — (3,543,830 ) Acquisition of MJ Distributing — (1,592,500 ) Proceeds from sale of OMS net of cash — 1,150,000 Deposits (686,948 ) (306,082 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (5,616,518 ) $ (7,211,348 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from long-term debt, net of issuance costs $ 25,763,080 $ 27,108,239 Convertible debt payment — (900,000 ) Proceeds from option exercises 7,201 1,209,605 Proceeds from warrant exercises — — Debt principal payments — (60,000 ) Lease principal payments (2,086,444 ) (1,579,700 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 23,683,837 $ 25,778,144 Net change in cash and restricted cash $ (5,946 ) $ (11,950,401 ) Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period $ 15,155,279 $ 27,105,680 Cash and restricted cash, end of period $ 15,149,333 $ 15,155,279





GOODNESS GROWTH HOLDINGS, INC. STATE-BY-STATE REVENUE PERFORMANCE THREE MONTHS AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 AND 2021 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $Change % Change Retail: MN $ 10,622,384 $ 5,668,492 $ 4,953,892 87 % NY 2,482,884 2,894,794 (411,910 ) (14 ) % AZ — 665,001 (665,001 ) (100 ) % NM 1,055,902 926,356 129,546 14 % MD 2,124,796 1,290,684 834,112 65 % Total Retail $ 16,285,966 $ 11,445,327 $ 4,840,639 42 % Wholesale: AZ $ — $ 765,040 $ (765,040 ) (100 ) % MD 1,312,537 1,117,308 195,229 17 % NY 1,444,543 328,272 1,116,271 340 % MN — — — 100 % Total Wholesale $ 2,757,080 $ 2,210,620 $ 546,460 25 % Total Revenue $ 19,043,046 $ 13,655,947 $ 5,387,099 39 % AZ Revenue $ — $ (1,430,041 ) $ 1,430,041 (100 ) % Total Revenue excluding AZ Retail $ 19,043,046 $ 12,225,906 $ 6,817,140 56 % Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 $ Change % Change Retail: MN $ 37,461,646 $ 21,795,356 $ 15,666,290 72 % NY 10,676,424 11,473,918 (797,494 ) (7 ) % AZ — 5,053,669 (5,053,669 ) (100 ) % NM 6,040,847 3,100,803 2,940,044 95 % MD 7,944,440 3,268,639 4,675,801 143 % Total Retail $ 62,123,357 $ 44,692,385 $ 17,430,972 39 % Wholesale: AZ $ 2,361,233 $ 3,519,835 $ (1,158,602 ) (33 ) % MD 5,474,824 3,688,359 1,786,465 48 % NY 3,994,313 2,478,906 1,515,407 61 % MN 672,140 — 672,140 100 % OH — 66,683 (66,683 ) (100 ) % Total Wholesale $ 12,502,510 $ 9,753,783 $ 2,748,727 28 % Total Revenue $ 74,625,867 $ 54,446,168 $ 20,179,699 37 % AZ Retail and OH Revenue $ (2,361,233 ) $ (8,640,187 ) $ 6,278,954 (73 ) % Total Revenue excluding AZ Retail and OH $ 72,264,634 $ 45,805,981 $ 26,458,653 58 %



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Goodness Growth management occasionally elects to provide certain non-GAAP financial measures such as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) and adjusted EBITDA (defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, less certain non-cash equity compensation expense, one-time transactions, and other non-recurring non-cash items) in circumstances which it believes provide additional perspective and insights when analyzing the core operating performance of the business.

During fiscal year 2022, Goodness Growth management discussed and provided quarterly EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA financial disclosures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and do not have standardized definitions under GAAP and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company does not intend to provide Adjusted EBITDA disclosures in future periods.

The following information provides reconciliations of the supplemental non-GAAP financial measures, presented herein to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company has provided the non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as supplemental information and in addition to the financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or as an alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Amounts Expressed in United States Dollars, Unaudited and Condensed) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (13,283,798 ) $ (12,930,960 ) $ (42,457,444 ) $ (33,690,475 ) Interest expense, net 7,120,667 4,538,313 22,593,552 10,575,370 Income taxes 5,948,000 1,152,000 5,893,000 4,122,000 Depreciation & Amortization 325,679 306,594 1,329,643 1,441,828 Depreciation included in cost of goods sold 723,282 726,153 2,682,818 2,404,711 EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 833,830 $ (6,207,900 ) $ (9,958,431 ) $ (15,146,566 ) Inventory adjustment 636,000 2,177,080 4,293,788 2,641,080 Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 1,119,583 5,169,951 8,596,201 5,169,951 Stock-based compensation 57,603 892,821 2,694,197 5,182,641 Other income — — (1,190,863 ) — Gain on disposal of assets (157,169 ) (6,465,932 ) (322,181 ) (6,903,039 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 2,489,847 $ (4,433,980 ) $ 4,112,711 $ (9,055,933 )





