Audited annual report 2022 and Management Board’s proposal for dividends

The Supervisory Board of AS Ekspress Grupp approved the group’s audited annual report 2022 and submits it to the General Meeting of Shareholders for approval.

The financial results for 2022 remain unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 15th February 2023. In 2022, the consolidated audited sales revenue of AS Ekspress Grupp totalled EUR 64.1 million which increased by 20% compared to 2021. Group’s consolidated audited net profit for 2022 totalled EUR 4.1 million. Digital revenues increased by 23% year-over-year and the share of digital revenues was 78% of the group's total revenue.

AS Ekspress Grupp audited annual report for 2022 is published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) requirements as an XHTML file and as a PDF file. The Group’s primary statements and notes to statements are labelled with XBRL tags in English.

AS Ekspress Grupp audited annual report for 2022 is attached to this stock exchange release and made available on AS Ekspress Grupp website egrupp.ee . The interactive online report can be found at: 2022-annual-report.egrupp.ee . As well as company information and a financial section, the online report offers many extra features, including videos and additional web links etc.

Management Board’s proposal for dividends

The Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp proposes to the General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of the profit for 2022 as follows:

to pay dividends 5 (five) euro cents per share in the total amount of EUR 1.49 million;

to increase statutory reserve by EUR 0.20 million;

the remaining EUR 2.36 million to be allocated to the retained earnings.

Shareholders, entered into the share register of AS Ekspress Grupp on 18 May 2023, at the close of the business of the settlement system, will be entitled to dividends. The day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is on 17 May 2023; from this date onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2022. Dividends will be paid to the shareholders on 24 May 2023 to the shareholder’s bank account, which is linked to the securities account.





AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as the publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1600 people.

