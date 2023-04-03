Hayward (HAYW): Johnson Fistel Urges Investors with Losses to Reach Out Regarding Class Action Investigation

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Hayward Holdings, Inc. (“Hayward” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HAYW), any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Hayward common stock? If you purchased Hayward common stock and suffered significant losses on your investment, join our investigation now:

Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/hayward-holdings-inc

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? Hayward announced on July 28, 2022, that it was expecting its channel partners to reduce its inventory on hand by approximately 4 to 6 weeks in the second half of 2022. Consequently, the company revised its full-year 2022 outlook, anticipating a decline in net sales between 2% and 6% year-over-year, in contrast to its earlier forecast of net sales growth between 9% and 12% year-over-year.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, Lead Securities Analyst

Telephone: (619) 814-4471

Email: jimb@johnsonfistel.com



