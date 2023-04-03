FIS Long-Term Shareholder Alert: Contact Johnson Fistel if You Are a Long-Term Shareholder for More Information

SAN DIEGO, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (“Fidelity National” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FIS).



Recently a class action lawsuit was filed against Fidelity National. According to the complaint, on July 31, 2019, Fidelity National announced it had closed the acquisition of payments company Worldpay, Inc. (“Worldpay”) for $43 billion, consisting of $35 billion in cash and the assumption of $8 billion in debt. During the class period, defendants assured investors it had “successfully completed the Worldpay integration” and touted the benefits of the Worldpay integration for the Company.

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471.

