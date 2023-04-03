HBT Financial, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Transition Plans

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBT) (the “Company” or “HBT”), the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company (“Heartland Bank”), today announced that Fred L. Drake, Chairman and CEO of the Company and Chairman of Heartland Bank, will transition to the newly created role of Executive Chairman of the Company and Heartland Bank effective May 24, 2023. At that time, J. Lance Carter, President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and Heartland Bank, will assume the role of President and CEO of the Company and Heartland Bank.



Fred Drake stated, “I am very pleased to have Lance Carter assume responsibility as CEO of HBT Financial and Heartland Bank. In recent years, Lance has demonstrated the capability to lead HBT into the future. Over his 22-year career with us, he has gained experience with overall bank management, including credit administration, mergers/acquisitions, and overseeing a public company. Just as important, he has the trust and respect of our board, executive team, and the bank officers and staff.”

“I’m honored by the confidence placed in me by Fred and our Board,” said Carter. “Since 2001, I’ve had the privilege to work closely with Fred and Pat Busch, Vice-Chairman of Heartland Bank, which I believe has prepared me well for this new role. I am excited to continue building on the banking foundation that Fred and his family began over 100 years ago. Heartland is a company I have always been proud to be a part of.”

“On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Fred for his vision and leadership as CEO and congratulate Lance on this new leadership role. The Board looks forward to Fred’s continued guidance as Executive Chairman on strategic endeavors for profitable growth and strong bank performance,” shared Eric Burwell, Principal of Burwell Management Company, and board member of the Company and Heartland Bank since 2005.

About HBT Financial, Inc.

HBT Financial, Inc., headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois, is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company, and has banking roots that can be traced back to 1920. HBT provides a comprehensive suite of business, commercial, wealth management, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal entities throughout Illinois and Eastern Iowa through 66 full-service branches. As of December 31, 2022, HBT had total assets of $4.3 billion, total loans of $2.6 billion, and total deposits of $3.6 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

