English Lithuanian

14 April 2023 is Šiaulių Bankas AB ex-dividend date.

The shares acquired on Nasdaq Baltic by transactions concluded from this day onward will not grant a right to receive dividends allocated by the resolution of the General Shareholders Meeting held on 31 March 2023.



Additional information:

Tomas Varenbergas

Head of Treasury and Markets

tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00