Anteriad Acquires BNZSA, Adding Deep EMEA and APAC Expertise for Global Clients

Rye Brook, NY, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteriad today announced that the company has acquired BNZSA, a leading provider of international-focused B2B demand generation solutions, delivering qualified, sales-ready prospects to 50+ multi-national enterprise clients. With headquarters in Madrid, Spain, BNZSA serves a top-tier list of clients, including Oracle, SAP, Acer, Dell, Fujitsu, and other leading brands. Together, Anteriad and BNZSA will deliver a robust value proposition and service offering for clients across the B2B demand generation funnel. Clients will now have access to the combined company’s global scale and reach, as well as highly relevant local expertise in global markets, with an ability to execute campaigns in 26 languages. The combined company will offer high-quality, GDPR-compliant data supported by the Anteriad Marketing Cloud, its proprietary cloud-based technology platform, to power clients’ demand generation needs globally.

The combination of Anteriad and BNZSA provides an industry-leading offering of B2B demand generation products and services to clients across the globe. The acquisition of BNZSA will enable Anteriad to expand its international data coverage by integrating BNZSA’s unique GDPR-compliant data. Bringing together Anteriad’s intent data, account-based marketing, analytics, and performance marketing capabilities and BNZSA’s tele-based conversion-oriented services will provide differentiated, full-funnel B2B demand generation capabilities at a global scale supported by regional and local leadership and talent.

BNZSA will operate under its brand as “BNZSA, powered by Anteriad” and will function as the international division of Anteriad while also serving as its EMEA headquarters. BNZSA Founder and CEO Brahim Samhoud, who will remain CEO of BNZSA, will maintain a significant ownership stake in the combined business and report to Rob Sanchez, CEO of Anteriad.

With more than 300 employees in Europe, BNZSA adds a localized touch on a global scale to key markets across Anteriad’s current international business. BNZSA is a leader in B2B marketing, delivering agile B2B demand generation with exceptional performance in account-based marketing and multi-touch campaigns with a unique Warm Handover™ process for delivering the highest quality prospects available. BNZSA understands the individualized approach and distinct local customs of each market it serves. BNZSA’s nuance in culture across regions includes BDRs that speak over 26 native languages at one of the largest call centers in EMEA.

BNZSA’s deep expertise in serving enterprise technology clients and its signature warm prospect delivery complements the full-funnel services offered by Anteriad.

Acquisition Highlights:

· Madrid-based BNZSA brings localized expertise to Anteriad’s global footprint, including the ability to execute campaigns in 26 different languages

· Anteriad and BNZSA share an approach that combines data, technology, and a differentiated high-touch client service model

· Together, the combined organization delivers rich B2B demand generation and ABM solutions and in-market customization at global scale

· The complementary offerings will be available to each organization’s clients, giving B2B marketers more opportunities to “Get in Front” of their next customer faster.

“Anteriad means to ‘Get in Front’, and acquiring BNZSA delivers on that philosophy. By expanding our global reach through this acquisition, Anteriad establishes itself as a true global leader in tech-enabled B2B marketing solutions. BNZSA brings an extremely talented leadership team and a differentiated offering that is made even more valuable by their local presence in key markets around the world," said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad. “Leadership at Anteriad and BNZSA are both invested in our people, our clients, and our growth. With this solid foundation, we will accomplish remarkable things for our clients in the global B2B marketing community.” “This acquisition is great news for our clients in the industry. We are thrilled to combine Anteriad’s cloud-based technology and data scale with our industry-leading human intelligence and digital marketing. It’s been great to see how Anteriad’s client obsession mirrors ours, and I look forward to supporting our incredibly talented teams to innovate and grow,” said Brahim Samhoud, CEO of BNZSA. “Together, Anteriad and BNZSA will take B2B marketing to a whole new level, driven by data and technology, powered by people.”

About Anteriad

