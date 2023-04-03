Rivkin Radler Opens 1st Southeast Office, in Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville, FL, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivkin Radler announced today the opening of its first Southeast office, in Jacksonville, FL. It is the firm’s sixth office. With 20 attorneys in residence, it is also the firm’s second largest office. The new office joins the firm’s existing offices in Albany, NY, Hackensack, NJ, Long Island, NY, New York City and Poughkeepsie, NY. The new office brings the firm’s total attorney headcount to 235.

Among the attorneys joining the firm are partners John Marino and Lindsey Trowell, who have national experience in class actions and insurance litigation, and partner Melissa Dearing, a nationally recognized immigration attorney. Most of the 20 attorneys come to Rivkin Radler from Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP.

“It was an easy decision to open this office with a group of attorneys whose focus on client service so closely aligns with the rest of the firm,” said Managing Partner Evan H. Krinick. “Our expanded capabilities in the areas of insurance, class actions and immigration will be helpful to clients in the Northeast and Southeast alike.”

“This is an exciting opportunity for all of us,” said John Marino. “We have worked closely with many Rivkin attorneys and staff for several years. The combination will help us better serve our clients, and Rivkin’s culture of collegiality and collaboration is a great fit for us.”

Since 2017, Rivkin Radler has been in growth mode. That year, the firm merged in the former Iseman, Cunningham, Riester & Hyde, an Albany-based law firm. In 2021, Rivkin Radler added six attorneys prominent in the fields of trusts and estates and taxation and rebranded its trusts and estates practice to become the Personal, Family & Business Planning Practice Group.

There is more expansion ahead for the firm. “Rivkin Radler’s Southeast growth is expected to continue. We anticipate expanding into the Fort Lauderdale and Miami areas. Our expansion and growth plans also include adding depth in our Long Island and NYC offices,” Evan added.

The move was spearheaded by partner Barry Levy who spoke to the philosophy behind the Florida expansion saying, “Strategically, we try to stay ahead of the curve in terms of where we see the opportunities being and where our clients and industries are looking. In terms of capabilities, our new Jacksonville team gives us the ability to strengthen our bench in some key areas and extend our services in others, including class action litigation, insurance coverage, and immigration, and we anticipate further expansion in real estate, trusts and estates and healthcare.”

Established in 1950 as a national insurance coverage firm, Rivkin Radler LLP has offices in Albany, NY; Hackensack, NJ; Jacksonville, FL; New York City; Poughkeepsie, NY; and Uniondale, NY. The firm, which employs 235 attorneys across 22 practice groups, is nationally recognized and was named an American Lawyer Media “Go-To” Firm by its clients. In addition, the firm is among the top 200 on the NLJ 500, the list of the nation’s 200 largest law firms. For more information about Rivkin Radler, visit us at www.rivkinradler.com.

