Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 3 April 2023

ILKKA OYJ, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 April 2023 at 19:00 EET

Ilkka Oyj – Acquisition of own shares on 3 April 2023

At Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date3 April 2023
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeILKKA2
Amount, shares 560
Average price/share, EUR3.8127
Total cost, EUR2,135.11


The company holds a total of 84,695 of its own shares (ILKKA2) including the shares acquired on 3 April 2023.

On behalf of Ilkka Oyj

DANSKE BANK A/S, FINLAND BRANCH

Jonathan Nyberg        Antti Väliaho


Olli Pirhonen, CEO, Ilkka Oyj, tel. +358 40 766 5418

