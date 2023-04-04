Purpose Investments Unveils Canada’s First Comprehensive Private Asset Platform

English French

TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced the unveiling of a truly innovative platform for alternative investments in Canada with the Purpose Private Asset Platform.



Finally, there is a way for eligible Canadians to easily access, learn about, diligence, and invest in best-in-class global alternative investment funds on a platform designed to provide access to some of the best alternative managers, institutional due diligence, and intuitive educational tools. For the platform launch, Purpose is also debuting three previously inaccessible private asset funds to the Canadian market.

“We all recognize the importance that alternative strategies play in building higher-quality investment portfolios, and we believe it’s time for Canadian investors to have the advantage of accessing institutional-grade private asset managers and strategies in their portfolios,” said Som Seif, CEO and founder of Purpose. “This year, we’re leading the way to democratize alternatives investing to help more people benefit from this asset class.”

The Purpose Private Asset Platform offers several exciting features to help modernize the alternative investment market and remove the barriers of private asset investing, including:

Intuitive Education Tools: Through a strategic partnership with CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors in the United States, the platform brings CAIS’s alternative investment marketplace and industry-leading learning system, CAIS IQ, which is designed exclusively to help financial advisors deepen their knowledge and increase their confidence in alternative investment strategies.

In partnership with CAIS and Mercer, a leading provider of investment diligence services, the platform will provide access to in-depth diligence reports and ongoing monitoring used by institutional investors. High-Calibre Funds and Strategies: The platform provides access for eligible investors to a curated set of alternative funds with top-pedigreed underlying managers and strong historical performance. The initial funds on the platform include Purpose Pantheon Private Equity Fund, Purpose Apollo Private Credit Fund, and Purpose Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund. Featuring established track records, evergreen structures, and limited quarterly liquidity, the funds will be managed by Purpose while Pantheon Ventures Inc. (“Pantheon”), Apollo Global Management Inc. (“Apollo”), and Bluerock Real Estate, L.L.C. (“Bluerock”), respectively, serve as the underlying fund managers.



“As established leaders in liquid alternatives strategies, we’re proud to pioneer new solutions to accessing private investments in Canada with the launch of our Private Asset Platform featuring pedigreed funds from Apollo, Pantheon, and Bluerock,” said Tyler Meyrick, Head of Corporate Strategy & Private Assets at Purpose. “This platform leverages our proven track record of asset management innovation to offer a unique new set of tools and products to the Canadian market.”

“We are excited to partner with Som, Tyler and the rest of the Purpose team to provide eligible Canadians and institutions with access to one of the most compelling offerings across Apollo’s private credit platform,” added Earl Hunt, Partner and CEO of Apollo Debt Solutions. “We believe that directly originated, senior secured, floating rate loan investments in large cap companies offer attractive risk-adjusted returns across market cycles and particularly in the current rising rate environment.”

The largest institutional investors typically allocate 50% of their portfolios to private assets whereas the average retail investor’s portfolio has an allocation of less than 5% because of barriers to access the market.* The Purpose Private Asset Platform aims to remove these barriers to enable eligible Canadians to invest in funds they have conviction in versus ones they merely have access to.

The Purpose Private Assets Platform is the newest innovation from the asset management firm known for launching the world’s first high-interest savings ETF (TSX ticker: PSA), its award-winning active fixed-income strategies (e.g., Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund; TSX ticker: CROP), and its industry-leading structured equity funds (e.g., Purpose Structured Equity Yield Portfolio), among others. The firm’s vision for this platform does not stop here. It intends to evolve the platform into a distribution hub for the next generation of its product development in private markets, digital assets, and beyond to continue to push innovation in the financial services sector.

For more information about the Purpose Private Asset Platform and its unique set of advisor tools, industry-leading educational products, and private funds, please visit: https://www.purposeinvest.com/private-assets.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $15 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of outcome-focused products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company. For more information, please visit: www.purposeinvest.com.

*The largest institutional investors are defined as investors with at least $30 million. Statistics are sourced from CAIA and KKR.

