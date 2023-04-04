Behr Paint Company Debuts First-Ever Exterior Stain Colour of the Year, “Cordovan Brown”

TORONTO, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Behr Paint Company is introducing its first-ever Exterior Wood Stain Colour of the Year, Cordovan Brown, a richly satisfying hue with timeless appeal for a fresh outdoor environment — just in time for spring. The wood stain is transformative both on its own and when paired with beiges, greys, and welcoming whites—such as Behr’s 2023 Colour of the Year, Blank Canvas.

Cordovan Brown is a classic wood stain that is versatile enough to be used by DIYers, designers, and professionals to tackle any outdoor residential or commercial project. The deep hue complements a wide range of architectural styles from traditional to modern.

“Our goal is to make the colour selection process easier, so projects can get done quicker,” said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr. “Announcing our first-ever exterior stain colour of the year diversifies our colour trend forecasting and delivers on the colour leadership consumers can expect from Behr.”



Homeowners looking to complete their outdoor staining projects this season can feel confident in choosing Behr as it was voted the #1 Trusted Brand™ of Exterior Stain1, according to a leading independent consumer publication. The 2023 Exterior Stain Colour of the Year is available exclusively at The Home Depot in a variety of BEHR® products including BEHR PREMIUM® Solid Colour Waterproofing Stain & Sealer, as well as BEHR PREMIUM® Semi-Transparent Waterproofing Stain & Sealer, BEHR PREMIUM® ADVANCED DECKOVER®, BEHR® Solid Colour House & Fence Wood Stain, and BEHR DECKPLUS®.

“We believe wood stains hold just as much power as paint. They offer a polished finish on decks, porches, doors and more which can enhance the overall curb appeal,” said Erika Woelfel, Vice President of Colour & Creative Services at Behr. “Paint and stain can play off each other beautifully, creating a balanced colour scheme on exterior surfaces and structures. Pairing darker wood tones like Cordovan Brown with soft natural paint colours creates contrast and compatibility for any style.”

To learn more about Cordovan Brown, along with tools to help inspire your next exterior wood stain project, visit behr.ca/2023staincoty.

About Behr Paint Company



Founded in 1947, Behr Paint Company is one of the largest manufacturers of paints, primers, decorative finishes, stains, surface preparation and application products for do-it-yourselfers and professionals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Santa Ana, Calif.-based company and maker of the BEHR®, KILZ®, WHIZZ® and E&J® brands is dedicated to meeting the project needs of DIYers, professionals, architects and designers with an unwavering commitment to quality, innovation and value. For more information, visit BEHR.ca. Professional contractors can visit BEHRPRO.ca to learn about BEHR products and services. Behr Paint Company is a subsidiary of Masco Corporation (NYSE: MAS).

1 BEHR was voted #1 Trusted Brand™ of Exterior Stain according to the Reader’s Digest Trusted Brand™ survey. ™Trusted Brand is a licensed trademark of Reader’s Digest Association (Canada) ULC.

