Dan Strömberg elected as a Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva

On 3 April 2023, the Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) elected Dan Strömberg as a Chair of the Board. Till 28 February 2023 Dan Strömberg was a CEO of Telia Lietuva and on 16 March 2023 he was elected to the Company’s Board.

Dan Strömberg is Senior Vice President & Head of cluster Lithuania, Estonia and Denmark (LED) at Telia Company AB (Sweden) and Chair of the Supervisory Council of Telia Eesti AS (Estonia), too.

Claes Nycander, who from 18 October 2022 till 3 April 2023 was a Chair of the Board of Telia Lietuva, was elected as a Chair of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. Hannu-Matti Mäkinen, a member of the Board who from 18 October 2022 till 3 April 2023 was a Chair of the Remuneration Committee, and Mindaugas Glodas, an independent member of the Board, are members of the Remuneration Committee.

Head of OP Corporate Bank branch in Lithuania, Leda Iržikevičienė, who on 16 March 2023 became an independent member of the Board of Telia Lietuva, was elected to the Company’s Audit Committee. Member of the Board Agneta Wallmark is Chair of the Audit Committee and an independent member of the Board Mindaugas Glodas is member of the Audit Committee.

The current term of the Board terminates on 27 April 2023.