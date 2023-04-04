Mountain America Credit Union Tops National List of Small Business Lenders

SALT LAKE CITY, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callahan & Associates, the leaders in products and services designed to empower credit unions with actionable data, recently released its list of the Top Small Business Lenders with Mountain America Credit Union as the No. 1 small-business credit union lender nationally. Mountain America has received this award 19 years in a row.



Mountain America carried more than 500 small business loans for over $353 million reported at the end of the fourth quarter. According to the Small Business Administration, small businesses in the United States account for more than 99.9% of all businesses. These small businesses provide jobs to 61.7 million people, representing 46.6% of the U.S. employees.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition and thrilled that this acknowledgment demonstrates the impact we’re having on our small business community and their contributions to strengthening our local economy,” said Michael Griffiths, vice president of business lending at Mountain America. “Our mission is to help our members define and achieve their financial dreams and we take great pride in supporting small businesses and guiding them forward as they grow.”

Last year, Gary Beardsley, founder of Gary Beardsley Automotive, had a chance conversation with his business’ neighboring tenant. Beardsley, whose Sandy, Utah, business is an auto mechanic shop specializing in full-service auto repair, maintenance, diagnostics, and tire sales, learned that the owners of the building they rented intended to sell it.

Not wanting to be caught off guard and having to interrupt business, the Beardsleys began proactively exploring the possibility of buying the building so they could stay close to their customer base.

“We didn’t think we’d qualify for a small-business loan, but Mountain America gave the best rates and were willing to work with us when no other financial institutions would,” said Felita Beardsley, Gary’s wife and Gary Beardsley Automotive’s CFO. “There were times I wondered if the loan was going to happen, especially toward the end of the process, but we’re not quitters and the Mountain America team gave us a bunch of options and helped navigate us through the entire process.”

In addition to being the nation’s top credit union SBA lender, Mountain America offers a variety of financial resources and options to small-business owners. These services include expert guidance and resources to improve business productivity and streamline finances through attentive, personalized services. This is achieved by featuring a full cash management suite of products, enhanced expense management business credit card software, merchant services, and top-of-market deposit rates.

To apply for a small-business loan or to talk to a loan specialist, please visit macu.com/business. https://www.macu.com/business/loans.

About Mountain America Credit Union



With more than 1 million members and $15.9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile-banking technology; 100 branches across six states; and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.