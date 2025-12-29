UPDATE -- Mountain America Foundation Opens Applications for 2026 Elevate Scholarship Program

Each recipient will receive $2,000, with a total of $300,000 distributed to 150 high school graduates across the credit union’s multistate footprint

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union, through the Mountain America Foundation, is pleased to announce the opening of the application period for its 2026 Elevate Scholarship program. For the fourth consecutive year, the Foundation will award $300,000 in scholarships, providing 150 students with $2,000 each to support their higher education journeys.

“The Elevate Scholarship continues to be one of the most meaningful ways we invest in future leaders,” said Suzanne Oliver, executive director of the Mountain America Foundation. “Each year, we meet students who demonstrate remarkable leadership, service, and a commitment to improving their communities. By providing financial support at this pivotal moment in their lives, we hope to remove barriers and open doors to opportunity, empowering them to pursue their goals with confidence.”

The Elevate Scholarship program is designed to assist graduating high school seniors as well as individuals who postponed enrollment in college or vocational programs. Eligible applicants include high school students graduating during the 2025-2026 academic year who plan to begin full-time higher education for the first time in fall 2026. Individuals who completed high school in spring 2023 or later and deferred enrollment—whether for a gap year, military service, or humanitarian or religious service—are also encouraged to apply. Additionally, students who graduated no earlier than spring 2020 and postponed all higher education for up to five years (extended gap year) remain eligible.

Applications will be evaluated on several criteria, including academic performance, character, work experience and demonstrated work ethic, community involvement and service, and leadership in action. Mountain America Credit Union membership is not required to apply for an Elevate Scholarship.

Since 2022, Mountain America has granted $900,000 to deserving students through the Elevate Scholarship program. Scholarship recipients aimed for diverse educational goals, ranging from pursuits in the medical profession, law, engineering, elementary education, fine arts, science, information technology, business, and trades such as HV/AC, welding, and culinary arts.

The application period for the 2026 program opens December 15, 2025, and closes February 9, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. MST. Scholarship recipients will be notified in the spring of 2026.

To apply for the Elevate Scholarship, visit macu.com/elevate.

