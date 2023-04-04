Zadara Cloud Services Powers BroadBand Tower Internet and Cloud Solutions

IRVINE, Calif., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zadara, a recognized leader in edge cloud services, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with BroadBand Tower, a leading Japan-based internet services and cloud solutions provider to provide its Zadara Edge Cloud Services for BroadBand Tower’s launch of its c9 Flex-N Infrastructure-as-a-Service Platform, a cloud-based full stack solution including storage, compute, and networking.

BroadBand Tower supports a large portion of Japan's internet service, including top portal sites, e-commerce sites, video distribution sites, and social media- organizations that generate massive volumes of data every day.

c9 Flex-N is the first full stack cloud service in Japan for Zadara and will provide BroadBand Tower’s customers with flexible, open cloud environments for all service layers, from hardware-as-a-service (HaaS), infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) to software-as-a-service (SaaS). Powered by Zadara Edge Cloud, c9 Flex-N supports hybrid and/or multi-cloud environments allowing customer workloads to be moved to and from the platform without vendor lock-in or long-term commitments; complete with 24/7/365 support and best-in class SLA guarantees. c9 Flex-N, powered by Zadara, delivers that infrastructure on a true utility consumption model.

“BroadBand Tower’s goal is to enable our customers to store, manage and retrieve their data quickly and efficiently, and allow them to focus on innovating, and growing their businesses,” said Hiroshi Fujiwara, Ph.D. Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of BroadBand Tower.

Zadara Edge Cloud utilizes powerful enterprise-grade hardware and software infrastructure to deliver services that are flexible, reliable, and scalable, allowing service providers like BroadBand Tower to provision on-demand compute, networking, and storage services with simple and transparent ‘pay-as-you-go’ OpEx pricing.

“BroadBand Tower is one of the largest players in a market where we have been making valuable inroads. Zadara’s Edge Cloud Services make sense as the underpinning for the new c9 Flex-N IaaS platform and for growing our presence in the crucial Japanese marketplace,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO of Zadara. “We are excited to work with BroadBand Tower to power the c9 Flex-N platform and to help us move to our next phase of growth as we continue to build and operate the largest global Edge Cloud Network.”

About Zadara:

Since 2011, Zadara’s Edge Cloud Platform simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. Zadara Edge Cloud users are supported by Zadara’s team of battle-tested cloud experts and backed by our 100% SLA guarantee. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara’s turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester, England; Tokyo, Japan; Tel Aviv and Yokneam, Israel; Bangalore, India; and São Paulo, Brazil.

About BroadBand Tower:

BroadBand Tower supports many of Japan's Internet services, including top portal sites and e-commerce sites, video distribution sites, and social media. BroadBand Tower supports the massive volumes of data generated daily by these Internet services (big data) through its data centers and cloud service, providing the latest storage products and services for big data. For more information, visit: https://www.bbtower.co.jp/en/corporate/