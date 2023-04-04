Tyson Group Trounces the Competition with Recent Award Win

DUBLIN, Ohio, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Group, the award-winning sales consulting, coaching, and training firm that serves some of the biggest names in sports, business, and entertainment recently snagged another award for its overflowing trophy case—the 2022 Bronze Award in the Company of the Year, Small Business category for the highly sought after 12th annual Best in Biz Awards.



“I’m deeply honored and incredibly proud of our team,” says Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group. “We’ve been working hard to stand out above the competition while offering our customers best-in-class service.”

The 12th annual awards program saw fierce competition among more than 700 entries – the judges once again highlighted how difficult it was to select the winners from among so many outstanding submissions. They were impressed with Tyson Group’s visionary leadership, innovative strides, laudable workplace best practices, and continued investments in their environment and corporate social responsibility programs.

Best in Biz Awards is the only business awards program judged by independent panels of prominent writers and editors from top-tier publications. From Associated Press to Yahoo Tech’s David Pogue – and including Businessweek, CNET, Consumer Affairs, Fast Company, Financial Times, Inc., Forbes, Fortune, Network World, PC Magazine, Reuters, San Francisco Chronicle, USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Wired and more—Best in Biz Awards each year is judged by a who’s who of top reporters and editors from the most respected publications.

Tyson Group is no stranger to world-renowned brands. They have consulted on negotiation strategies for multi-billion dollar deals for the nation’s most prominent corporations, developed elite sales teams, and advised on the installation of sales methodology for countless organizations including Eli Lilly, Fenway Sports Management, and the Dallas Cowboys.

“With the changing sales landscape, and in light of the financial pressures hamstringing businesses today, investing in sales training and coaching has become more important than ever for companies to remain relevant and hit revenue targets,” says Tyson.

Helping customers hit revenue targets is what Tyson Group does best. They offer expert sales consulting and customized training for companies’ individual needs by employing an innovative approach to team development while cultivating talent that yields measurable results. Using predictive analysis, they assess sales teams to determine what tools are needed to excel in their role and help drive revenue and exceed goals—goals like increased sales productivity, lower sales cycle times, and higher close rates.

For more information about Tyson Group, visit: tysongroup.com.