Amerant Bank Receives U.S. Small Business Administration’s Export Lender of the Year Award

Coral Gables, FL, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, the largest community bank headquartered in Florida, announced today that it has been awarded the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA)’s 2023 Export Lender of the Year Award, selected by Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the SBA.

The Export Lender of the Year Awards recognizes excellence in export financing. These awards highlight the accomplishments of lenders in delivering SBA’s international finance programs to small businesses, designed to help small businesses develop new markets, finance export transactions, and expand capacity to meet overseas demand.

“At Amerant Bank, we are committed to helping provide access to capital to small business exporters in our markets. With locations in markets that serve as two of the biggest international hubs in the U.S., our team members are experts at understanding local exporters’ needs, including purchase order financing, asset-based facilities, and international trade loans,” said Yvonne Boucugnani, Head of SBA Lending at Amerant Bank. “By working together with the local SBA Export Offices, we are able to provide our customers the solutions they need to expand their export markets and increase job opportunities.”

With a growing SBA department, Amerant Bank placed the export loan programs as a central part of their strategy, with export loans accounting for more than half of their commitments. In 2022, Amerant Bank provided more than $20 million in financing support to small business exporters through their use of the EWCP and Export Express programs. With strong growth under the EWCP program, Amerant applied for delegated authority in 2023.

“We are honored to recognize Regions Bank, Amerant Bank, and Berkshire Bank with the SBA’s Export Lender Awards for 2023. Access to capital is key for any business engaged in international trade. The export financing provided by our lending partners is crucial to bridging the trade finance gap and allowing American small businesses to open new markets,” said SBA Associate Administrator for the Office of International Trade Gabriel Esparza. “Small businesses engaged in international trade grow faster, pay higher wages, and have greater economic stability when compared to non-exporters. We are proud of the role each of these award-winning lending partners plays in supporting export activity.”

About Amerant Bank

Amerant Bank, N.A., is the largest community bank headquartered in Florida and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB), with a presence across South Florida, Tampa, FL, Houston, TX, and internationally. The bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries Amerant Investments and Amerant Mortgage. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant Bank supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. For news and updates, visit the Amerant Newsroom.

About SBA’s Export Loan Programs

The SBA maintains a suite of three export loan programs designed to aid small businesses expanding internationally. The SBA’s flagship export program is the Export Working Capital Program (EWCP), an asset-based credit line that can support both purchase order and receivable financing. The International Trade Loan (ITL) is a 7(a) program that can support export capacity building and the reshoring of production. Finally, the Export Express program is a compliment to the SBA Express program which is positioned to support quick access to small-dollar financing needs. Additional details on the SBA’s export loan programs can be found at www.sba.gov/international.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration makes the American dream of business ownership a reality. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow, or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

