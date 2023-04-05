Mendus to participate in upcoming conferences in April 2023 and to hold investor call following Annual Report publication on April 17th

English Swedish

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor and industry conferences:







Innovation for Health

Rotterdam, The Netherlands, April 6, 2023

Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will be part of a panel discussion on partnerships and deal-making.

https://www.hyphenprojects.nl/i4h





AACR Annual Meeting 2023

Orlando, FL, USA, April 14–19, 2023

Mendus to present interim data from the ALISON trial in ovarian cancer.

https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2023/





Kempen’s 14th Life Sciences Conference

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 25-26, 2023

Mendus' leadership team will participate and Erik Manting, CEO of Mendus, will give a presentation at the conference.

https://www.vanlanschotkempen.com/en-nl/investment-banking/equities/life-sciences-and-healthcare/life-sciences-conference





Additionally, Mendus will host an online event for shareholders on April 17, in conjunction with the publication of the company’s Annual Report 2022.





Online event in conjunction with the publication of the Annual Report 2022

Date: 17 April 2023

Time: 10.00 - 10.30 CET

Registration via the registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/upb3kyua

A replay of the webcast will be available via the corporate website following the live event.





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com





INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

