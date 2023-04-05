English French

Capgemini to coordinate next generation IoT project for European Commission

Paris, April 05, 2023 - Capgemini has been selected to coordinate the Next Generation IoT project, part of the European Commission's Next Generation Internet ( NGI )1 initiative, which aims to reinvent and reshape the Internet for the third millennium and beyond. The project, called IoT- NGIN , will focus on enabling Europeans to confidently harness the power of the Internet of Things (IoT)2.

Funded by the European Union's Horizon 20203 research and innovation program to the tune of €8 million, IoT- NGIN brings together 19 partners4 from industry and the world of scientific and academic research and will last until September 2023.





IoT has been identified by the European Commission as one of the technologies that is at the forefront of the digital transformation of the economy, with a positive impact on both citizens and businesses in Europe. To bring the next generation IoT to life, Capgemini is working on innovative research concepts alongside industry partners, research centers, specialized Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Living Labs5.

In order to create an interoperable IoT foundation at the European level and to ensure the security and privacy of data from connected objects, the IoT-NGIN project relies on innovation and cutting-edge technologies such as blockchain, autonomous Machine to Machine (M2M) communications, 5G communications optimization, Artificial Intelligence and secure Edge cloud.

"The European Commission wants to leverage innovative technologies to develop solutions that support industry and are rooted in European values. This project is a great opportunity that demonstrates the strengths of European players in this high-impact technological evolution," says Ghasan Bhatti, IoT-NGIN project coordinator at Capgemini.



Capgemini is also responsible for communicating on the project and promoting its results to all stakeholders in the IoT community. With this new collaboration, Capgemini is continuing its missions to support the European Commission, which began in 2019 with the PHOENIX project, focused on solutions for the security of energy infrastructures in Europe.

This project was funded by the European Union's Horizon2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement N°957246.

1 https://europa.eu/next-generation-eu/index_fr https://digital-strategy.ec.europa.eu/fr/policies/next-generation-internet-initiative



2 The Internet of things (IoT) describes physical objects (or groups of such objects) with sensors, processing ability, software and other technologies that connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the Internet or other communications networks.



3 The Horizon 2020 program supports projects along the entire innovation chain and simplifies access to EU funding by speeding up the allocation of funds, reducing the number of errors in the declaration of costs by participants, and reverting to a more measured and focused audit policy. The Horizon 2020 program is divided into three priorities: scientific excellence, industrial leadership, and societal challenges. IoT- NGIN IoT- NGIN has received funding from the European Union's Horizon2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement no. 957246.



4 Industrial partners: ABB, ATOS, BOSCH, ERICSSON, Netcompany-Intrasoft, Engineering; Academic partners: Sorbonne University, Aalto University, RWTH University, I2CAT; SME partners: Entersoft, eBOS, Privanova, Synelixis, Cumcore,eMotion, ASM Terni, Forum Virium, Helsinki.



5 Living Lab: methodology where citizens, inhabitants and users are considered as key actors in the research and innovation process.

