FOPRESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

NAV ANNOUCEMENT

5 APRIL 2023

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces that the unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 December 2022 was 64.9p per share.

In advance of the proposed allotment of new shares on 5 April 2023, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 5 April 2023 was 66.5p per share.

The increase of 2.5% in NAV since 31 December 2022 is a result of the successful realisations of Innovation Consulting Group Limited and Datapath Group Limited on 31 March 2023.

