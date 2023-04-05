INE Recognized as Spring 2023 Enterprise Leader by G2

Cary, NC, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INE, the global leader in IT training, has been recognized as a 2023 worldwide industry leader by G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace. The recognition highlights INE’s high performance across Enterprise and Small-to-Mid-Sized Businesses in the US, Asia-Pacific, and European markets.

For two decades, INE has been a trusted training partner to Fortune 500 companies around the world. Using proven hands-on training methods, INE continues to revolutionize the Information Technology training sector. INE’s robust learning catalog includes an industry-leading suite of cloud-based hands-on labs designed to propel security teams into real-world scenarios without risk to their infrastructure, along with 18,000+ on-demand videos across Cyber Security, Cloud, Networking, Data Science, and DevOps, study guides, quizzes, projects, workbooks, and industry-leading certifications, including the eJPT.

G2 has awarded INE the following distinctions for Spring 2023:

Leader, Technical Skills Development

Leader, Online Course Providers

Leader, Enterprise Technical Skills Development

Leader, Enterprise Online Course Providers

Leader, Small-Business Technical Skills Development

Leader, Small-Business Europe Technical Skills Development

Leader, Asia-Pacific Online Course Providers

Momentum Leader, Online Course Providers

Momentum Leader, Technical Skills Development

High Performer, Small-Business Asia Pacific Technical Skills Development

High Performer, Europe Online Course Providers

High Performer, Asia Online Course Providers

High Performer, Asia Pacific Technical Skills Development

High Performer, Small-Business Online Course Providers

High Performer, Mid-Market Online Course Providers

“INE provides a variety of content across many domains. Specifically, cyber security training modules are well done and allow any newcomer to learn from scratch,” writes INE Enterprise user Jonathan Y. “Contents cover not only theory, but also the real world usage,” writes another Small-Business user. “A wide range of topics are covered, not only from Cybersecurity, but also from Data Science and Networking.”

INE was named a 2022 SC Media Excellence Award Finalist for Best Certification Program and Best IT Security-Related Training Program. Now in its 25th year, the SC Awards are cyber security’s most prestigious and competitive program. Finalists are recognized for outstanding solutions, organizations, and people driving innovation and success in information security. INE has also been recognized by Training Industry as a 2022 Watch List Company for Learning Services and Custom Content Development. The annual lists are designed to help buy-side organizations in their search for the right training partners.

“INE is thrilled to be recognized as having the confidence of business leaders worldwide,” said Dara Warn, INE’s CEO. “From individual learners to large-scale enterprises, we strive every day to deliver the highest quality training in the industry. We are committed to driving the industry forward, and proud to be recognized as leaders.”

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of online technical training for the IT industry. Harnessing the world’s most powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide, and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE’s suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity, cloud, networking, and data science. INE is committed to delivering the most advanced technical training on the planet, while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

About G2

More than 3 million people visit G2.com to read and write authentic reviews about thousands of software products and professional services. So far, G2 has published over 1 million reviews and over 5 million visitors are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions – and reach their full potential.

