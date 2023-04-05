Edible Garden Reports on Sustainability Initiatives Including Walmart’s Project Gigaton

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, today provided an update on its sustainability initiatives, including the Company’s participation in Walmart’s Project Gigaton - an initiative to remove emissions in the global value chain by 1 billion metric tons (gigaton) by 2030.



Edible Garden’s 2022 Project Gigaton impact included:

32 metric tons of materials recycled

200 barrels of oil conserved

2 tons of food waste avoided through donation

8,100 gallons of gasoline saved

136 metric tons of virgin plastic avoided





Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, “We were previously named a Project Gigaton “Giga Guru,” due to our leadership and commitment to sustainability in the Controlled Environment Agriculture space. I am proud to report we have continued to reduce waste, while increasing overall supply chain efficiencies, utilizing solutions such as our patented, Greenthumb™ software. Our Zero-Waste Inspired® approach is intended to benefit both consumers and our retail partners. We are especially honored to collaborate with Walmart who clearly shares our vision for a more sustainable future.”

The Company is also advancing sustainability initiatives, such as:

EPA-funded research partnership with the New Jersey Institute of Technology and the USDA to study the impacts of nanobubble technology in a CEA environment.

Partnering with University of Michigan’s School of Environment & Sustainability and the University’s Erb Institute, to develop and implement initiatives that address the environmental/societal impacts of the food industry by harnessing CEA farming.

Edible Garden Heartland greenhouse facility fulfilled the requirements and obtained all necessary certifications from both the USDA and PrimusGFS.





