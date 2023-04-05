Infragistics’ Reveal Partners with Avion Software to Implement Business Intelligence and Improve Analytics

Cranbury, NJ/Sydney, Australia, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avion, one of the APAC region’s most advanced software solutions providers, has partnered with Infragistics’ Reveal embedded analytics software to embed powerful analytics and data intelligence into its Avalon analytical CRM software system, which was developed in 2008. Avion joins leading software companies, including Atanasoft, Casebook and Sensato in integrating real-time reporting, interactive data visualizations and advanced analytics with the help of Reveal’s self-service embedded analytics solution.

“We recognized that our customers needed business intelligence in order to enhance their decision making and Reveal offered us the functionality we needed,” explained Sashank Kotcherlakota, CEO of Avion Software. “Not only are we able to use Reveal to analyze our own data, but our non-technical customers can easily gain insights without any specialized training.”

Headquartered in Australia with regional offices throughout APAC, Avion Software is at the forefront of the region’s most advanced software solutions, specializing in analytical and collaborative customer relationship management and content management solutions. As one of the region’s leading independent software vendors, Avion provides scalable IT solutions to major organizations.

Reveal is a self-service embedded analytics solution that enables users to easily deliver dashboards and modern reporting within an organization or to customers. Reveal was developed by global enterprise software leader Infragistics, a trailblazing vendor in the developer tools market for more than 30 years.

“As a developer myself, I knew I could save a year of time by incorporating the right embedded analytics solution,” Sashank said. “Even though we have the competency in-house, we could avoid the drain on our resources and quickly offer additional value to our customers with an off-the-shelf product.”

Due to Avion’s deep technical knowledge and product development expertise, they became more than just a Reveal customer. The partnership between the two companies extends to suggestions for Reveal product enhancements and testing new improvements.

“Sashank’s ongoing technical collaboration with Infragistics’ Reveal software is a win-win,” said Jason Beres, SVP Developer Tools, Infragistics. “We benefit from his recommendations, and he and his clients reap the rewards of every enhancement we make.”

“The openness of the technical team at Infragistics to take our suggestions and implement them to make the product even better is part of the reason we chose Reveal,” said Sashank. “It’s this willingness to innovate and improve that takes our partnership to the next level.”

About Infragistics

Infragistics provides the world’s largest enterprises with tools and solutions to accelerate application design and development and foster team collaboration. Over two million developers worldwide use Infragistics’ enterprise-ready UX and UI toolkits to rapidly prototype and build high-performing applications for the cloud, web, mobile and desktop. Infragistics’ Reveal reimagines what business users can achieve with self-service business intelligence visualization. App Builder introduces design-to-code efficiencies during the designer-to-developer handoff . Another new app, Slingshot , is the digital workplace solution that connects everyone you work with to everything they need to get the work done. Infragistics clients represent 100% of the S&P 500, including global software providers who rely on Infragistics when reliability and performance are non-negotiable.

