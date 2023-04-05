Sophos Promotes Joe Levy to President of Sophos Technology Group and Appoints Bill Robbins President of Worldwide Field Operations

OXFORD, United Kingdom, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in innovating and delivering cybersecurity as a service, today announced the promotion of Joe Levy to president of the Sophos Technology Group (STG). Sophos also appointed Bill Robbins president, Worldwide Field Operations.



Levy is currently Sophos’ chief technology officer and chief product officer, and will retain these titles and the organizational structure of STG. As president, Levy will continue expanding Sophos as a leading global cybersecurity as a service provider, driven by its fast-growing Sophos Managed Detection and Response (MDR) and Incident Response (IR) services and a more than $1 billion product portfolio that spans endpoint, network, email, and cloud security. Sophos MDR is the fastest growing detection and response service worldwide, supporting more than 15,500 customers. STG also includes Sophos X-Ops, a cross-operational threat and cybersecurity intelligence team of more than 500 experts. Levy will continue to report to Sophos Chief Executive Officer Kris Hagerman.

“Joe and his team continue to set new standards for both the pace and the quality of innovation as our technology teams deliver world-class protection, detection and response for our customers, and provide a strong technical foundation to support Sophos’ long-term success,” said Hagerman. “Our product strategy, our technology delivery execution and our future technology roadmaps have never been stronger as a result of Joe’s ambition, vision and guidance as a leader at Sophos.”

As head of worldwide field operations, Robbins will oversee all aspects of global sales with a continued priority on the channel ecosystem, including helping partners grow their business with Sophos’ MDR and IR services and security product solutions. Robbins will also lead customer support and develop and direct Sophos’ new customer success program. Prior to joining Sophos, Robbins was chief revenue officer and executive vice president at Mandiant, Inc., and FireEye prior to its divestiture, for six years. Before that, Robbins was executive vice president of worldwide sales and corporate marketing at Nuance Communications. He also held several executive level sales positions at Symantec, including executive vice president of worldwide sales, and served as vice president at Veritas software, which Symantec acquired. Robbins will join Sophos’ senior management team and report to Hagerman.

“Bill has a proven and highly-successful track record leading worldwide sales operations, building channel partnerships and developing customer success programs within the cybersecurity industry. Specifically, his experience at top security and threat intelligence providers across both products and services is a great fit for Sophos as we look to continue to scale and expand our business,” said Hagerman. “Bill takes to heart the idea that our customers’ business security is in our hands. This approach will further accelerate our cybersecurity as a service delivery to the mid-market through Managed Service Partners (MSPs) and to larger organizations needing to enhance their security with Sophos’ expertise. We’re thrilled to have Bill join the Sophos team at this exciting time.”