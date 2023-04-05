Tenable Honored with Five Comparably Awards for Excellent Company Culture

COLUMBIA, Md., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced it has received five awards from Comparably, recognizing its rewarding and collaborative company culture. Tenable was honored in the following categories:



Best Global Culture - Tenable was given an A+ overall culture score for the second year in a row, ranking 26th overall among large organizations.

- Tenable was given an A+ overall culture score for the second year in a row, ranking 26th overall among large organizations. Best Company Outlook - Employees are confident in the future success of Tenable, excited about going to work and likely to recommend working at Tenable.

- Employees are confident in the future success of Tenable, excited about going to work and likely to recommend working at Tenable. Best Departments - The Tenable Engineering, Product and Design, and Marketing teams are recognized for their innovative work and impact on company culture. Tenable’s Marketing Team ranked 22nd overall, up from 42.



Comparably Awards are based on sentiment feedback provided by current employees who anonymously rated Tenable in the past 12 months. The survey covers 16 different workplace topics, including leadership, team, compensation, perks and benefits, work-life balance, career growth, environment and outlook.

“What makes Tenable great is the people who choose to work here and join our mission of helping organizations understand and reduce their cyber risk,” said Bridgett Paradise, chief people officer, Tenable. “The Comparably Awards are a win for our employees as they recognize the hard work and commitment of our teams to each other, and the company culture grounded in personal growth that they continue to build and nurture every day.”

Comparably previously honored Tenable in several categories in 2022, including employee happiness , diversity , competitive compensation , perks and benefits and more. Tenable is also a certified Great Place to Work , with 95% of employees indicating they are proud to tell others they work at Tenable and 96% reporting they felt welcomed when they joined the organization.

To join Tenable’s award-winning workplace, visit: www.careers.tenable.com .

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .