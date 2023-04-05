Alberta’s longest running and largest fundraiser, Enserva STARS and Spurs Gala, returns for its 29th year on April 15

CALGARY, Alberta, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala, previously known as the PSAC STARS & Spurs Gala, returns on April 15, 2023. This year’s event celebrates the 29th year Enserva has been bringing industry leaders in the energy sector together to raise funds for Shock Trauma Air Rescue Support (STARS) and the critical services that they provide to businesses, communities and families.



Since 1994, Enserva, formerly known as PSAC, has been bringing together the energy industry and community leaders to raise funds for STARS. The annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala is the longest-running and largest fundraiser in Alberta and has raised more than $19 million for STARS since 1994 making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraising event.

The Gala is a signature event in Alberta that attracts 1,200 attendees each year. Guests include corporate executives, government officials, and valued members of the energy service, supply and manufacturing industries. This event is the premiere networking event in the province and features a welcome reception, dinner, silent auction, raffles and live entertainment.

“At Enserva we are proud to host this annual event, allowing us to make a meaningful impact in the communities where we operate,” says President and CEO, Gurpreet Lail. “This event demonstrates Enserva’s dedication to supporting STARS, and in particular, its critical impact on those working in Canada’s energy sector, one that is vital to the economy.”

The Gala offers guests the ability to designate donations to fund specific STARS equipment and services. From April 3 to April 15, 2023, the donation site will be live to donate to STARS. Every dollar donated, up to $25,000, will be matched by ATB Financial. This is a significant donation to STARS and the people whose lives they save.

This year’s entertainment includes Dan Davidson and the James Barker Band. Alberta’s country sensation Dan Davidson has created undeniable momentum in the last few years. With 6 CCMA nominations, 10 ACMA awards, a gold record, a number 1 selling Canadian song and record, top 20 charting numbers, and hundreds of performances – it’s easy to forget that he is still independent.

James Barker Band have fueled an incredible story over the last eight years, largely on their own, from opening for local bands in dive bars to charting multiple No. 1 singles and hundreds of millions of global streams to headlining festivals and playing stages across North America and Europe.

“The funds raised are a testimony to the priority energy services companies place on the safety of their employees, families, and their communities.” says Kevin O’Brien, Gala Committee Chair.

To donate to the 2023 Enserva STARS and Spurs Gala, click here. All donations, up to $25,000 will be matched by ATB Financial. Donations will be accepted until April 15, 2023.

For more information about Enserva, click here.

For more information about STARS, click here.

About Enserva

In September 2022, the Petroleum Services Association of Canada rebranded to their new moniker, Enserva. Enserva is the voice of the Canadian energy services, supply and manufacturing sector, and its vital workforce. For over 40 years we have championed and empowered Canadian energy. We never stop innovating and finding solutions to help Canadian energy thrive. We unlock Canadian energy to find a better energy future for all. Enserva makes the world a better place by reducing energy poverty, increasing energy security, and creating economic growth and jobs. We have brought the energy industry and community leaders together to raise funds for STARS since 1994.

About STARS

STARS was born from the conviction that no one should go without the care that could save their life. Whether by air, ground, or satellite link, the expert care delivered by STARS doctors, nurses, and paramedics comes in many forms. STARS is a charitable not-for-profit organization that responds to community needs.

