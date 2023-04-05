Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX: CGI, CGI.PR.D) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at March 31, 2023 was $52.31, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 8.9% and -8.1%, respectively. These compare with the 4.6% and -5.2% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of preference shares and bank borrowing, in an effort to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at March 31, 2023, the combined leverage afforded by both forms of leverage represented 16.0% of CGI’s net assets, up from 14.9% at the end of 2022 and 14.5% at March 31, 2022.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at March 31, 2023 was $33.01, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 2.0% and -19.8%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2023 were as follows:

Industrials 21.1 % Information Technology 20.7 % Materials 16.5 % Consumer Discretionary 11.6 % Energy 10.5 % Financials 9.9 % Real Estate 5.0 % Communication Services 2.2 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.5 % Health Care 1.0 %



The top ten investments which comprised 40.5% of the investment portfolio at market as of March 31, 2023 were as follows:



NVIDIA Corporation 5.0 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 4.7 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 4.5 % TFI International Inc. 4.5 % First Quantum Minerals Ltd. 4.4 % West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. 3.9 % Apple Inc. 3.7 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 3.5 % WSP Global Inc. 3.3 % Mastercard Incorporated 3.0 %