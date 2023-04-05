Richardson Electronics Reports 10th Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2023; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Green Energy Solutions sales increase 103% over Q3 FY22; total net sales increase 27.2%

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Net sales of $70.4 million were up 27.2% from last year’s third quarter driven by increases in Power and Microwave Technologies (“PMT”), Green Energy Solutions (“GES”) and Canvys business units.
  • Backlog totaled $175.1 million in the third quarter versus $175.6 million at the end of the third quarter of last fiscal year.
  • Gross margin was 31.8% of net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the same as in the prior year’s third quarter.
  • Operating income was $7.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $3.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, or 20.7% versus $0.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.
  • Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.44 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.21 per common share (diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Cash and investments were $24.6 million as of February 25, 2023, compared to $40.5 million as of May 28, 2022. The use of cash was related to higher working capital to support sales growth.

LAFOX, Ill., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) today reported financial results for its third quarter ended February 25, 2023. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.06 per share quarterly cash dividend.

“We are extremely pleased with the strong financial performance resulting from capitalizing on new market opportunities and continued execution of our key growth initiatives. The third quarter of fiscal 2023 was the tenth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and builds on our momentum for another strong financial performance in fiscal 2023. In addition, third quarter operating income increased 110% year-over-year, compared to sales growth of 27% as we benefit from significant operating leverage of fixed expenses,” said Edward J. Richardson, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “Beginning in fiscal 2023, we started reporting a new segment, Green Energy Solutions (“GES”). With the number of opportunities in our pipeline addressing alternative energy, electric vehicles and green manufacturing, we are well positioned for significant long-term growth in this segment.”

Third Quarter Results

Net sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 increased 27.2% to $70.4 million compared to net sales of $55.3 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to higher net sales in PMT, GES and Canvys, partially offset by lower sales for Healthcare. PMT sales increased $8.5 million or 22% from last year’s third quarter. Sales of manufactured products for our semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment customers and distributed products for RF and Microwave applications increased from the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales for GES increased $5.8 million or 103% from last year’s third quarter. GES combines our key technology partners and engineered solutions capabilities, to design and manufacture products for the fast-growing green energy market and power management applications. Canvys sales increased by $1.5 million or 19% primarily due to strong customer demand in North America. Richardson Healthcare sales decreased $0.7 million or 23.9% due to a decrease in parts sales as well as CT tubes sold in China, partially offset by an increase in equipment sales.

Gross margin was 31.8% of net sales during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the same as during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. PMT margin increased to 32.9% from 31.8% primarily due to product mix. Healthcare gross margin increased to 39.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.1% in the prior year’s third quarter due to improved manufacturing absorption and decreased component scrap expense. GES margin decreased to 25.7% from 34.6% primarily due to product mix. Canvys margin as a percent of net sales decreased slightly to 32.0% from 32.2% because of product mix and foreign exchange effects.

Operating expenses were $14.8 million compared to $13.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation expenses, including incentive expense from significantly higher operating income, and higher travel expenses. Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased to 21.0% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to 25.2% during the third quarter of fiscal 2022 as the Company benefited from higher sales and controlled operating expenses.

The Company reported operating income of $7.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to operating income of $3.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter. Other income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.4 million, compared to other expense of $0.1 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Income tax expense was $1.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 or 20.7% versus $0.6 million in the prior year’s third quarter due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.

Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 was $6.3 million compared to net income of $2.9 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $0.44 in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.21 per common share (diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2022.

Cash and investments at the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $24.6 million compared to $40.5 million at the end of fiscal 2022. The Company continues to use cash to support the working capital requirements associated with the significant sales growth over the past ten quarters. The Company invested $2.2 million during the quarter on capital expenditures primarily related to its manufacturing business, facilities, and Healthcare business, versus $0.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company entered into a three-year, $30 million revolving line of credit with PNC Bank for additional liquidity as necessary.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY – NINE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 25, 2023

  • Net sales for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 were $203.8 million, an increase of 25.1%, compared to net sales of $163.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Sales increased by $17.1 million or 14.8% for PMT, $19.1 million or 145.7% for GES, $4.5 million or 17.3% for Canvys and $0.1 million or 1.6% for Richardson Healthcare.
  • Gross profit increased to $67.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared to $51.5 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. As a percentage of net sales, gross margin increased to 33.0% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared to 31.6% of net sales during the first nine months of fiscal 2022, primarily because of a favorable product mix in PMT and decreased component scrap expense and improved manufacturing absorption in Healthcare. These increases were partially offset by an unfavorable product mix and foreign currency effects in Canvys and unfavorable product mix for GES.
  • Operating expenses increased to $43.7 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, compared to $40.6 million for the first nine months of fiscal 2022. The increase in operating expenses resulted from higher employee compensation and travel expenses.
  • Operating income during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $23.6 million, compared to an operating income of $11.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022.
  • Other expense for the first nine months of fiscal 2023, including interest income and foreign exchange, was $0.1 million, as compared to other expense of less than $0.1 million in the first nine months of fiscal 2022.
  • The income tax provision was $5.3 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2023 or 22.5% versus $1.3 million in the prior year’s first nine months due to the use of federal NOLs in fiscal 2022.
  • Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 was $18.2 million, versus $9.6 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2022. Earnings per common share (diluted) were $1.27 for the first nine months of fiscal 2023 compared to $0.71 per common share (diluted) for the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

CASH DIVIDEND DECLARED

The Board of Directors of Richardson Electronics declared a $0.06 quarterly cash dividend per share to holders of common stock and a $0.054 cash dividend per share to holders of Class B common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 24, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of May 5, 2023.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes certain “forward-looking” statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this press release regarding the Company’s business that are not historical facts represent “forward-looking” statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 1, 2022, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the “forward-looking” statements in this release as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ABOUT RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS, LTD.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of engineered solutions, green energy products, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components including green energy solutions; high-value replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. More than 60% of our products are manufactured in LaFox, Illinois, Marlborough, Massachusetts, or Donaueschingen, Germany, or by one of our manufacturing partners throughout the world. All our partners manufacture to our strict specifications and per our supplier code of conduct. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company’s strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and “engineered solutions” based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Unaudited  Audited 
  February 25, 2023  May 28, 2022 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $24,645  $35,495 
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $189 and $186, respectively  42,151   29,878 
Inventories, net  101,409   80,390 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  2,639   2,448 
Investments - current     5,000 
Total current assets  170,844   153,211 
Non-current assets:      
Property, plant and equipment, net  19,335   16,961 
Intangible assets, net  1,957   2,010 
Lease ROU asset  2,378   3,239 
Other non-current assets  339    
Non-current deferred income taxes  4,350   4,398 
Total non-current assets  28,359   26,608 
Total assets $199,203  $179,819 
Liabilities      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $24,686  $23,987 
Accrued liabilities  16,502   16,110 
Lease liability current  996   1,109 
Total current liabilities  42,184   41,206 
Non-current liabilities:      
Non-current deferred income tax liabilities  84   85 
Lease liability non-current  1,382   1,915 
Other non-current liabilities  613   766 
Total non-current liabilities  2,079   2,766 
Total liabilities  44,263   43,972 
Stockholders’ Equity      
Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 12,085 shares on February 25, 2023 and 11,649 shares on May 28, 2022  604   582 
Class B common stock, convertible, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 2,052 shares on February 25, 2023 and 2,053 shares on May 28, 2022  103   103 
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, no shares issued      
Additional paid-in-capital  70,383   66,331 
Retained earnings  83,760   68,031 
Accumulated other comprehensive income  90   800 
Total stockholders’ equity  154,940   135,847 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $199,203  $179,819 


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  February 25,
2023		  February 26,
2022		  February 25,
2023		  February 26,
2022		 
Net sales $70,364  $55,308  $203,826  $162,991 
Cost of sales  47,959   37,739   136,543   111,468 
Gross profit  22,405   17,569   67,283   51,523 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  14,779   13,946   43,704   40,550 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets  13      (12)  2 
Operating income  7,613   3,623   23,591   10,971 
Other expense (income):            
Investment/interest income  (76)  (11)  (179)  (36)
Foreign exchange (income) loss  (292)  121   305   (2)
Other, net  (14)  17   (29)  39 
Total other (income) expense  (382)  127   97   1 
Income before income taxes  7,995   3,496   23,494   10,970 
Income tax provision  1,655   609   5,281   1,326 
Net income  6,340   2,887   18,213   9,644 
Foreign currency translation gain (loss), net of tax  629   69   (710)  (2,353)
Comprehensive income $6,969  $2,956  $17,503  $7,291 
             
Net income per share:            
Common shares - Basic $0.46  $0.22  $1.33  $0.73 
Class B common shares - Basic  0.41   0.19   1.19   0.66 
Common shares - Diluted  0.44   0.21   1.27   0.71 
Class B common shares - Diluted  0.40   0.19   1.15   0.64 
             
Weighted average number of shares:            
Common shares – Basic  12,047   11,497   11,893   11,320 
Class B common shares – Basic  2,052   2,074   2,053   2,089 
Common shares – Diluted  12,666   12,027   12,524   11,724 
Class B common shares – Diluted  2,052   2,074   2,053   2,089 
             
Dividends per share:            
Common share $0.060  $0.060  $0.180  $0.180 
Class B common share  0.054   0.054   0.162   0.162 


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
  Three Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
  February 25,
2023		  February 26,
2022		  February 25,
2023		  February 26,
2022		 
Operating activities:            
Net income $6,340  $2,887  $18,213  $9,644 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization  912   872   2,688   2,560 
Inventory provisions  115   88   310   228 
Share-based compensation expense  206   142   730   514 
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets  13      (12)  2 
Deferred income taxes  (1)  26   27   38 
Change in assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable  (7,189)  (4,209)  (12,694)  (7,355)
Inventories  (3,638)  (3,113)  (21,764)  (12,295)
Prepaid expenses and other assets  (153)  (2)  (578)  (1,058)
Accounts payable  (12)  1,902   784   4,204 
Accrued liabilities  (661)  563   486   2,075 
Other  (192)  (370)  397   (13)
Net cash used in operating activities  (4,260)  (1,214)  (11,413)  (1,456)
Investing activities:            
Capital expenditures  (2,230)  (554)  (4,973)  (2,161)
Proceeds from maturity of investments  5,000      5,000    
Proceeds from sale of assets        193    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  2,770   (554)  220   (2,161)
Financing activities:            
Proceeds from issuance of common stock  511   1,906   3,413   2,630 
Cash dividends paid  (834)  (806)  (2,484)  (2,384)
Other     (45)  (69)  (136)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (323)  1,055   860   110 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  352   195   (517)  (662)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (1,461)  (518)  (10,850)  (4,169)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period  26,106   39,665   35,495   43,316 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $24,645  $39,147  $24,645  $39,147 


 
Richardson Electronics, Ltd.
Unaudited Net Sales and Gross Profit
For the Third Quarter and First Nine Months of Fiscal 2023 and 2022
($ in thousands)
 
By Strategic Business Unit:        
          
Net Sales         
  Q3 FY 2023   Q3 FY 2022 % Change 
PMT $46,822   $38,381 22.0% 
GES  11,471    5,651 103.0% 
Canvys  9,685    8,141 19.0% 
Healthcare  2,386    3,135 -23.9% 
Total $70,364   $55,308 27.2% 
          
  YTD FY 2023   YTD FY 2022 % Change 
PMT $132,761   $115,642 14.8% 
GES  32,275    13,136 145.7% 
Canvys  30,177    25,732 17.3% 
Healthcare  8,613    8,481 1.6% 
Total $203,826   $162,991 25.1% 
          
          
          
Gross Profit   
  Q3 FY 2023 % of Net Sales Q3 FY 2022 % of Net Sales 
PMT $15,404 32.9% $12,209 31.8% 
GES  2,948 25.7%  1,954 34.6% 
Canvys  3,103 32.0%  2,618 32.2% 
Healthcare  950 39.8%  788 25.1% 
Total $22,405 31.8% $17,569 31.8% 
          
  YTD FY 2023 % of Net Sales YTD FY 2022 % of Net Sales 
PMT $44,950 33.9% $36,795 31.8% 
GES  10,132 31.4%  4,285 32.6% 
Canvys  9,364 31.0%  8,348 32.4% 
Healthcare  2,837 32.9%  2,095 24.7% 
Total $67,283 33.0% $51,523 31.6% 

  

