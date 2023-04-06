Elanders announces date of Quarterly Report January-March 2023 and Conference Call

English Swedish

Elanders will issue its Quarterly Report for the first quarter 2023 on Friday April 21 at 07:30 CET, followed by a conference call at 08:30 CET, hosted by President and CEO Magnus Nilsson and CFO Andréas Wikner.

We invite fund managers, analysts and the media to participate in the conference call.

To join, register your details using the registration link below. Once registered, you will receive a separate email containing dial in number(s) and PINs.

Register for the conference call here.

Agenda

08:20 Conference number is opened

08:30 Presentation of quarterly results

08:50 Q&A

09:30 End of the conference

During the conference call a presentation will be held. To access the presentation, please use this link:

https://www.elanders.com/presentations

For further questions, please contact

Magnus Nilsson, President and CEO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Andréas Wikner, CFO, telephone: +46 31 750 07 50

Attachment