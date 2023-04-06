SATO to increase renewable energy production at its properties – 15 new solar power systems for home buildings in Helsinki region, Tampere and Turku

English Finnish

SATO Corporation

Press release 6 April 2023 at 11:15 am





In keeping with its sustainability programme, SATO is committed to improving the energy efficiency of its buildings and also increasing local renewable energy production. By early September, SATO will have installed 15 solar power systems at its rental home buildings across the Helsinki region as well as in Tampere and Turku.



SATO has agreed the delivery of the new solar power systems with the company Kerabit Aurinkosähkö. Solar power systems will be installed in a total of 15 rental home properties located across the Helsinki region as well as in Tampere and Turku.



Locally produced solar power is used as real estate electricity for purposes such as ventilation and lighting in the common areas.

The solar power system installations will start in May and be completed by early September 2023.



“In keeping with our sustainability programme, we aim to improve energy efficiency and increase the production of renewable energy at both our current properties and newbuilds as well as in the context of modernisation. Solar power systems are one way that we pursue this aim,” says Jari Kanervo, Technical Director at SATO.



SATO aims to be carbon neutral by 2030 in terms of in-use energy consumption.



Solar power systems will be installed at SATO buildings in the following locations:



Espoo

Taivalmäki 5, Niittykumpu



Helsinki

Aurinkotuulenkatu 6, Vuosaari Aurinkolahti

Gadolininkatu 1, Kumpula

Junonkatu 4, Kalasatama

Kaarenjalka 5, Kontula

Kauniinilmankuja 3, Vuosaari Aurinkolahti

Keinulaudantie 7, Kontula

Malagankatu 7, Jätkäsaari



Tampere

Hissikatu 4, Härmälänranta

Tieteenkatu 14, Hervanta

Turku

Lukkosepänkatu 5a, Pläkkikaupunki

Vantaa

Horsmakuja 4, Tikkurila

Kukinkuja 2, Martinlaakso

Raiviosuonmäki 7 ja 9, Martinlaakso





For more information please contact:



SATO Corporation, Jari Kanervo, Technical Director

Phone: +358 44 555 1111, jari.kanervo@sato.fi



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 25,000 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.



SATO aims to provide an excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders. SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs.



In 2022, SATO Group’s net sales totalled EUR 291.2 million, operating profit EUR 198.9 million and profit before taxes EUR 151.9 million. The value of SATO’s investment properties is around EUR 5 billion. www.sato.fi