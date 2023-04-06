Global Technology-Focused Search Firm Riviera Partners Promotes Kyle Langworthy to Partner in Its Public Practice

New York, NY, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riviera Partners , the leading global executive search firm specializing in executive leadership placements in engineering, product, and design talent, has promoted Kyle Langworthy to Partner in the company's Public practice.

Langworthy joined Riviera in 2019 from WorthyWorks, the technology and blockchain-focused recruiting firm he founded. He has continued to focus on engineering searches in AI, Crypto, and Consumer Applications, rapidly expanding Riviera's client base.

Based out of New York, Kyle is a key leader on the public team, working closely with Managing Partner Michael A. Morell and other partners to grow that market segment. Langworthy's client base has included Databricks, BrightDrop, Uniswap, Bitso, Rippling, and GoFundMe.

"Kyle has consistently delivered outstanding results for an impressive stable of Riviera clients and has demonstrated great leadership skills both internally and externally,” said Will Hunsinger, CEO at Riviera Partners .

“Kyle is a remarkable team player and an all-around awesome person. His tremendous potential and the respect he has earned in the industry makes him a force to be reckoned with,” said Michael A. Morell, Riviera Partners Co-founder and Managing Partner . “His dedication to delivering results for his clients and colleagues alike is truly inspiring, and we are proud to have him as a part of the Riviera team.”

Riviera is a partner at all private and public company growth stages and has completed thousands of searches globally, partnering with world-class venture capital and private equity firms to provide top technology and product leadership to their portfolio companies across all major technology hubs and brands. The specialized recruiting firm defines the modern era of executive search by combining deep recruiting expertise and innovative AI and machine learning technology to score, predict, and match the best candidate for a company’s specific needs and stage.

About Riviera Partners

Riviera Partners is a global driver of innovation for today’s most influential companies – expertly placing executive talent in the crucial areas of software engineering, product management, and design. Riviera combines over two decades of recruiting expertise with a proprietary platform that uses machine learning to score and predict the best candidate for a company's specific needs, driving successful outcomes. As a result, the company has become the go-to talent partner for leading private equity investors, venture capitalists, public companies, and technology innovators. Learn more about Riviera Partners at www.rivierapartners.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .





